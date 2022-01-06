Editor’s Note: This story was originally published July 28, 2011. Monthly, during the celebration of Andover’s 375th year, we honor Don Robb and his stories.
Shawsheen Village has been a familiar name in Andover only since the early 1920s, yet this part of town has a history dating back about two hundred years before that time, when it was known as Frye Village. The village took its name from Samuel Frye and his descendants, who were prominent members of the community.
The first of the family to arrive in America was John Frye, who originally settled in Newbury in 1638. One of the original founders of Andover, Frye was part of a group of Newbury residents who secured the charter for Andover in 1646.
His grandson, Samuel Frye, built a saw mill and grist mill in 1718 on the banks of the Shawsheen River, just above where Haverhill Street crosses the river today. These were the first mills in this part of town.
Samuel Frye was a member of the Andover militia – all 18th century frontier towns were required to maintain militias – and served as a town selectman, as did many other members of the family. In addition to running the mills, the Frye family also operated farms in the area. Samuel’s son added a fulling mill (a mill that cleaned, thickened, and finished woolen cloth).
A later descendant, Theophilus Frye, operated the family mills in the Revolutionary War era.
Frye Village was a quiet rural area for more than a century when the industrial revolution began to change its character. In 1824, an immigrant from Brechin, Scotland named John Smith, along with two partners, bought land on the east bank of the Shawsheen, where they opened a factory to build machinery used in cotton manufacturing.
His two partners having died, Smith persuaded his brother Peter and their friend John Dove to leave Brechin and join him in Andover. All three had worked together in a flax mill in Scotland. (Flax produces linen cloth, and can be spun into thread for use in carpets and shoe manufacturing.)
Dove convinced the Smith brothers to open a flax mill here. Using machinery made in their own shop, they opened America’s first successful flax mill on the west bank of the Shawsheen in 1836, and constructed a bridge over the river between their two buildings.
Very soon, flax manufacturing became the primary business of the Smith & Dove Company and by 1843 the need for more space forced them to move operations to Abbot Village.
John Smith, however, continued to live in Frye Village, building a mansion near where Dunkin’ Donuts now stands. It was later turned into the Shawsheen Manor and was torn down in the 1980s. Throughout his life, Smith was an ardent abolitionist, donating money to that cause and helping to form the Free Christian Church with abolitionists from other Andover churches.
Another ardent abolitionist, William Poor, also lived in Frye Village, where he and his sons owned a very successful wagon factory. The wagon shop became one of several important underground railroad stations in Andover. Runaway men, women and children, who had been enslaved in the South, were hidden in the false bottom of a Poor wagon to make the next leg of the journey to freedom in Canada.
Between 1918 and 1922, William Wood of the American Woolen Company transformed the area into what we know today as Shawsheen Village. Respecting the village’s history, Wood preserved many of the original homes, moving them to different locations. The 1832 Frye Village Hall is now a multi-family home on Balmoral Street, while Poor’s wagon shop sits beside a pond on the Wood family property.
