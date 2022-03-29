As a great Frenchman and the hero of two revolutions. Lafayette’s visit to Andover was just one part of the General’s grand tour of the United States.
Lafayette’s visit began when he landed in New York on August 16, 1824 as the guest of the American people, and continued for the next 11 months. The first stop was Boston and its surrounding seaport towns. The General then set out for the South where he spent the winter in Carolina and Virginia.
It is said that he even shed tears when he visited Mount Vernon.
Back East in the spring of 1825 Lafayette reached Boston in time to be present at the June 17 laying of the cornerstone of the Bunker Hill monument. He served as that day’s guest of honor. It was to the General that speaker Daniel Webster offered “the most brilliant passages of his oration” – honoring Lafayette as “a link between the past and the present.”
On June 21, Lafayette left Boston to travel north. As he was the guest of the State of Massachusetts, Governor Levi Lincoln assigned Josiah Quincy III, his senior aid, “to report to the General for orders, and to be his constant attendant during his stay.”
Quincy already had ties to Andover as one of the first 13 boys to attend the newly-opened Phillips Academy in 1778. Quincy went on to become Mayor of Boston, President of Harvard College and State Representative. Boston’s Quincy Market was named in his honor.
Passing through Charlestown, a short reception was held in Reading.
In a speech years later, Quincy noted how the Selectmen in every town were delighted with the knowledge Lafayette showed of the advantages of each town where he spoke.
Quincy described Lafayette’s approach to Andover where, as usual, he asked Quincy what distinguished this town. Quincy responded:
“I told him it was situated on a hill, commanding an extensive view, and was the seat of an academy and a theological institution, whose professors thought they held the faith once delivered to the saints in a little more purity than its neighbors, and had sent out missionaries to the East.”
At the town line, Lafayette was met by a troop of cavalry, which escorted him to the Seminary. Here he was met by a group of citizens headed by Squire John Kneeland, himself a town lawyer, merchant and a member of the Continental Congress and the State House.
After an address to the Seminary students, Lafayette was greeted by Kneeland on behalf of the town and entertained at the Mansion House, once home to PA founder Samuel Phillips but at that time an inn.
Following the midday meal, Lafayette was given a tour of other Seminary buildings. Having been given background by Quincy, Lafayette, when called upon for remarks, “spoke in the most flattering terms of that consecrated hill from which light had gone out to the heavens and religion to the ends of the earth.”
With the campus program concluded, Kneeland brought Lafayette to his home – then the Rose Cottage – where the general spoke to the citizens from the cottage steps.
It is also believed that Lafayette drank a hot toddy in the west parlor before resuming his journey to Concord.
After Quincy left the famous general at the New Hampshire border, Quincy spent the night at the Academy in Andover in the company of Principal John Adams. Of Lafayette’s remarks earlier in the day, Adams commented:
“I was aware our institution occupied a place in the religious world, but was unprepared to find a man who had gone through the horrors of the French Revolution should know so much”
Quincy never let on that he was the one who provided this knowledge.