I remember hearing the Clan MacPherson pipes and drums at a very young age. Back then, it was just “the bagpipes” and I would see them marching in parades. Even back then, some of the tunes would bring a tear to my eye. I did not realize that Clan MacPherson pipes and drums had been a fixture in the Andover area since 1921. Until I attended one of their rehearsals, I knew next to nothing about what went into a pipe and drum band.
The Pipes and Drums Band was established by Clan MacPherson 80, order of Scottish clans, in 1921. Its first public appearance was at a soccer game in Shawsheen Village in October of that year. Originally, members of the band had to members of the Clan MacPherson umbrella organization. They were also required to live close to the practice facility in Lawrence. Since many of the original members worked in the textile industries of Lawrence, that requirement was not necessarily a burden. While many of the original members were Scottish immigrants, British army veterans also joined the band. The requirement that members possess Scottish ancestry is no-longer in place. Many current members of the band got involved because they were interested in the music.
Sometimes, membership in the band is a family affair. Ken Haslam joined the band as a youth in 1948 and was active until his passing. His sons also served as drummers, pipers, and pipe majors. The Ford family’s involvement started in 1962 when Brian Ford immigrated from Scotland. The band’s official history notes that, at one time, Brian was the only member with an authentic Scottish accent. Brian’s son David is the band’s present drum major and his grandson, also David, is a snare drummer. Ed Morrissey’s tall, thin frame made him very noticeable in his drum major’s uniform. Morrissey was noted as an ambassador for the band until his retirement in 1996.
Before Covid19 struck, the band had around 25 jobs each year. I am told that bookings are getting back to normal in 2022. The band’s jobs are mostly parades, memorials, and graduation ceremonies stretching from Saint Patrick’s Day through Christmas. The band has played at the Phillips Academy graduation since the 1950s. The band marches in Andover’s Santa parade and Memorial Day parades. A piper participates in ceremonies on Veterans Day and on September 11th. In recent years, the band has participated in the annual Burns Suppers, held in honor of the Scottish poet Robert Burns. Further afield, the band plays in parades in Haverhill, Methuen and at Dracut High School’s graduations.
As one might imagine, the only instruments in the band are pipes and drums. I was interested to learn that in a one-mile-long parade, the band can play as many as 24 tunes. Individual pipers learn and practice around 50 tunes. Pipers have told me that they have muscle memory of some of the tunes. Their bagpipes are made from synthetic fabric. Bagpipes made from animal skin are a thing of the past. The drummers are not burdened with as many tunes because rhythmic patterns are similar. There are three sizes of drum. Ranking in size from largest to smallest, they are base, tenor, and snare. I was surprised to learn that most of the band has no formal training in bagpipes or drums. They were taught by members of Clan MacPherson or by pipers and drummers in a different band.
I had a wonderful time researching the history of Clan MacPherson Pipes and Drums and talking with the members of the band. The band is an Andover institution that is (almost) hiding plain sight.