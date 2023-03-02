From the remote ages of time mankind has gathered supporting a common cause. Some contributed to the community’s betterment; others simply underscored community values. Today, through their members, organizations like the Andover Youth Center, Andona and the Boy and Girl Scouts and the Camp Fire Girls broadens awareness and educates those they reach.
The Camp Fire Girls story is fascinating one. How the organization was created, its visionary founders and why it has remained remaining relevant for 123 — years is a story of finding common ground and building bridges.
Charles Alexander Eastman was an American physician, writer, and social reformer. He was the first Native American to be certified in Western medicine and was “one of the most prolific authors and speakers on Sioux ethnohistory and American Indian affairs” in the early 20th century.
His childhood lessons of loss, determination and recovery were learned on a Native American reservation. It was a hard beginning. He lost his mother shortly after his birth, his Dakota name “Hakadah” means “pitiful last”. He was the last born of his five siblings.
Separating from his father and immediate family, Hakadah fled warfare (the Dakota War of 1862) and was raised by his grandmother. It took 15-years to rejoin the family.
Reunited with his father and siblings, he followed their conversion to Christianity and adopted his English name. Eastman blazed through an Indian and prep schools earning degrees from Dartmouth and finally from the Boston University Medical School – all by his 22nd birthday!
Eastman went to work as an agency physician for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Indian Health Service on several reservations in South Dakota. He cared for Indians after the Wounded Knee Massacre, later establishing a private medical practice that he was not able to sustain financially.
He married Elaine Goodale, a teacher from Mt. Washington, Massachusetts who had been appointed as the first Supervisor of Education for the newly divided states of North and South Dakota. It was Elaine who encouraged him to write some of the stories of his childhood. He published the first two stories in St. Nicholas Magazine, a popular monthly children’s magazine.
Eastman became active with the new YMCA organization, working to support Native American youth. Between 1894 and 1898, he established 32 Indian groups of the YMCA, founding leadership programs and outdoor youth camps. In 1899, he helped recruit students for the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania, which had been established as the first Indian boarding school run by the federal government.
Inspired by Eastman’s writings, Ernest Thompson Seton, a noted wildlife artist and author, sought Eastman’s counsel in forming the Woodcraft Indians, which became a popular group for boys. In 1910, Seton invited Eastman to work with him and help found the Boy Scouts of America. He joined Dr. Luther Gulick, famed international basketball official, and his wife Charlotte helping to develop the Camp Fire Girls.
With his fame as an author and lecturer, Eastman widely promoted the fledgling Boy Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. He advised them on how to organize their summer camps, and directly managed one of the first Boy Scout camps along the shores of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay. The Eastman family organized their own summer camp, Camp Oáhe, at Granite Lake, New Hampshire, where the entire family worked for many years.
Founded in 1910, Camp Fire Girls was created as a sister organization to the Boy Scouts of America. While their name has changed to Camp Fire, like other youth organizations here in Andover and elsewhere, their values of inclusiveness, diversity and connection to nature remain a living lesson on how to lift our children’s world – and our own.