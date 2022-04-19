Prior to 1855, local decisions in New England towns were made by the adult (male) population who gathered annually at town meetings. Day-to-day operations were left to individual oversight.
When towns became too large for individuals to handle such workloads, they would elect an executive board of three, selecting this group to run the town on behalf of its citizens.
In later years, the power was distributed among other elected boards, but general operations were left to this small group.
Before 1959, when a professional Town Manager was hired and the Select Board increased by two, over 30% held memberships in Masonic lodges. The Square and Compass Club, once located in a building at the corner of Elm and High Streets, was the Andover Masons’ social club.
Long-time Moderator Jim Doherty shared a popular once-held belief:
“Decisions on town government were made Saturday night at the Club, finalized at South Church the next morning, and executed at the Selectmen’s meeting Monday night.
Clearly, there was no Open Meeting Law in operation!
Outside their Selectmen duties, these individuals were also active in civic and social organizations and they maintained professional careers.
As expected, many were farmers. Some names of Selectmen who owned farms included John Jenkins, Simeon Bardwell and Samuel Boutwell. After 1930, farming declined as did the number of farmers on the Board.
James Butterfield harvested cranberries.
B. Frank Smith was “a prominent importer of goat skins,” being well versed in the leather business. He was employed by Smith & Dove and the American Woolen Company. Smith was also a member of the town’s “Fish Committee,” overseeing fishing at Haggetts Pond.
The award for busiest goes to Frank Hardy.
Hardy began in the brush manufacturing business with his father. He eventually moved to a mill in Frye Village, only to catch the attention of William Wood, who built him a new mill and put him in charge of all buildings owned by Andover AWC.
In his spare time he served as President of the Shawsheen Co-Op Bank and chaired the building committee for Memorial Hall Auditorium, East Junior High, and West Parish Cemetery. He was active in the Adventurers Dramatic Club, was a Justice of the Peace and, of course, a Mason.
Selectmen for 12 years, he is credited with creating the “Andover Plan for Assessing” which became a state standard.
Lewis G. Holt was a veteran of the Civil War. He was a business partner with Brooks Holt (another selectman). Holt had a milk business and formed the Andover GAR Post. He was also known for having seen Abraham Lincoln in person! He left Andover, moved to Lawrence and, there, served as Postmaster, School Committeeman and City Councilman.
Newspaper descriptions at the death of the early Selectmen spoke eloquently of the talents and respect each held in the eyes of Andover citizens.
Of Charles Shattuck it was said he was “of more than ordinary intelligence, a constant reader of current events…enriched by interests extending far beyond his own circle. When such a man is removed by death, it is like the falling of the sturdy oak which has survived the storms of many years.”
Obituaries never minced words. Of Joseph Rice, “although it was his misfortune to have received but the most meager education in his youth, he was able by effort and study to do good and faithful service to the town.”
John Flint “was absolutely without pretense of any kind, sincere, straightforward, a firm friend, and a philosopher….”
And, simply, for William Goldsmith, “he was untiring in his efforts to make a more beautiful Andover.”
The members of today’s Select Board are indeed fortunate to have been given the fulsome legacy of those who came before.