Phillips Academy has a long, proud history of involvement in our country’s military efforts. and on the campus today, strong and visible monuments stand in memory of its alumni veterans.
In 1775, responding to George Washington’s call for ammunition to add to his dwindling supply, founder Samuel Phillips and first principal Eliphalet Pearson began manufacturing gunpowder at a site on the Shawsheen River. A monument to their efforts stands at the corner of Main and Stevens Streets.
During the Revolutionary War, Rev. Jonathan French, a veteran of the French & Indian War and an original school trustee, served as a field medic at the Battle of Bunker Hill.
Academy students also served in the War of 1812, including William King, Class of 1781, and Levi Konkapot, Class of 1799, the school’s first Native American. Isaac Ingalls Stevens, Class of 1838, gained distinction during the Mexican American War.
Soon to follow, hundreds of alumni took part in the Civil War. When war broke out, Andover students mobilized, organizing their own militia company, the Ellsworth Guards.
Alumni also took part in the Spanish American War of 1898-99, with several volunteering for Theodore Roosevelt’s Rough Riders.
The training of many students for service took place at the ground on which sits the familiar Bell Tower. Known as the Old Training Field, Andover military companies drilled and trained here even before the Revolution. Here, President George Washington held an informal reception on November 6, 1789, to greet the townspeople and the Academy students.
Campus military preparations continued at this field through World War I and World War II.
In 1917, when the United States entered the war, the Academy established compulsory military training of three hours each week. Students in full uniform formed a cadet battalion, practicing musketry and bayonet drills, digging trenches and performing academic and extracurricular duties.
More than 2,000 alumni fought during World War I; 87 died. The Bell Tower was built as a memorial to those men. Dedicated in 1923, the Bell Tower was a gift from Samuel Lester Fuller, Class of 1894.
The Academy’s involvement in World War II was called unique, as Henry Stimson, Class of 1883, was Secretary of War and also President of the Board of Trustees. Stimson was an artillery officer in World War I, attaining the rank of Colonel, but back in 1912, he had also served as President Taft’s Secretary of War.
On campus, new electives were offered such as Navigation, Mapping, Pre-Flight Aeronautics and Riflery. War-time athletics de-emphasized team sports and added bodybuilding, weightlifting, rope climbing and hurdle jumping. Faculty and students served as air raid wardens. Isham Infirmary was designated as the Town of Andover’s community hospital in case of emergency.
For the first time, Abbot alumnae served in the military, also drilling on their school’s grounds and, some, joining in the Navy’s WAVES.
The Memorial Gymnasium was built in 1952 in honor of the 144 Phillips Academy Veterans killed in action during World War II and Korea. A memorial plaque was included on the front façade.
The campus’ most recent monument – Memorial Place – was dedicated in 1994. This striking wall featuring broken marble columns, is dedicated to alumni “who lost their lives in military service to their country since World War II.”
An additional 55 Veterans have been interred in the Campus Chapel Cemetery.
The Academy continues to add alumni veterans to its list with the establishment of The Andover and the Military Committee that “recognizes and represents Abbot and Andover graduates who have served, or are serving” in the U.S. Armed Forces or “their country of residence.”
A walk through campus this Veteran’s Day will honor the memory of the school’s brave men and women.