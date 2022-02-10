Phillips Academy was founded on religious principles. That fact is perhaps the most significant in its Constitution.
In 1778, this faith meant believing in the strict adherence to conservative Calvinist tenets. Moreover, to this end the Calvinist founders believed that “the study of the Bible should be an integral part of education, and that required religious observance should be an important part of school life.”
At the same time, the founders never wanted the school to become church-controlled. The Constitution also specified that a majority of the trustees be laymen.
In 1808 with the founding of the Andover Theological Seminary, the first educational school in the United States solely for the training of clergy, there was displayed an additional influence on religion at the Academy. The Seminary students often served as Academy instructors and conducted compulsory Bible instruction on Sunday mornings.
In Andover, Seminarians were active in the abolitionist movement, the creation of the new “Social Gospel,” and campus groups known as the Society of the Brethren and the Society of Inquiry on the Subject of Missions.
Seminary influence was also felt around the world, where the new theologians served as missionaries to lands near and far. When Japanese student Joseph Hardy Neesima returned to Japan, he established the well-known Doshisha University.
From 1808 to 1876, Academy students attended daily and Sunday services at the Seminary Chapel – today’s Pearson Hall that used to be located between Foxcroft and Bartlett Halls – and later at the Seminary’s Stone Chapel.
For the Academy students, morning chapel was required, together with prayers during the week, once on Saturday and twice on Sunday.
But by 1885 there were signs that the monopoly of the Calvinist doctrines were weakening.
Much to Headmaster Al Stearns’ dismay, the question of the need for compulsory church attendance had already surfaced. Stearns believed that the religious element actually played a relatively small part in the services and, at Andover, “services have been kept on a truly spiritual level,” finding this focus more agreeable to the boys.
In the 1940s the Board of Trustees adopted a resolution officially making the Academy nondenominational. Students of many different faiths self-identified with a variety of religious organizations.
The chapel itself – a new Chapel named for alumnus Thomas Cochran – had been dedicated in 1932. Cochran Chapel served the campus and the community through the establishment of the “Church of Christ in Phillips Academy,” where clergymen from many faiths were brought in as speakers.
According to Headmaster and Historian Claude Fuess, the aim of the church was for all “to worship with sincerity and freedom without danger to our individual consciences.”
Until 1975, school ministers, in addition to Stearns, included Markham Stackpole, Graham Baldwin and James Whyte. American peace activist and alumnus William Sloane Coffin also served as acting school minister 1956-57.
A committee was formed on campus in 1975 to explore the possibilities of a multiple ministry. Known as the “Tri-Partite Ministry,” this ministry was established to symbolize the pluralistic religious nature of the community.
The last study on campus religious needs was completed in 2007 “to review the current structure of the Chaplaincy and assess the broader need for support for the spiritual lives of Andover’s students.” The position of Director of Spiritual and Religious Life was then created not only to support the current ministry but to support all beliefs of students as they undertake their individual faith journeys reflecting the school’s core philosophy of “knowledge and goodness.”
As the original school Constitution stated, “….though goodness without knowledge is weak and feeble; yet knowledge without goodness is dangerous; and that both united form the noblest character, and lay the surest foundation of usefulness to mankind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.