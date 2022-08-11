No doubt about it – the people in Andover love their dogs.
But what about more exotic species such as small reptiles, birds, and even RATS? Not only have Andover folks been drawn to more unusual animals, but they have also managed to turn this affection into successful businesses.
In 1934 the first Homer and Fancy Pigeon Lawn Show in Essex County was held at the Wildrose Farm on Lowell Street, owned by Andover’s Sid White. Classes of pigeons had names such as “Dragoons, Nuns, Tumblers, Frills and Tipplers.
In the Blanchard House barn, home of the Andover Center for History and Culture, a line of holes leading into a carefully constructed loft was “perfectly suited for pigeons.” This structure is known as a “dovecote” (pigeons and doves are in the same family).
While raising pigeons for food has existed since Egyptian times, the Blanchards likely kept these birds for “fancy.” People who kept their doves for show were known as “pigeon fanciers.”
In 1963 Andover resident Craig Easton kept pigeons for racing, also mating them for sale. His fastest pigeon flew a 600-mile course in just over 13 hours for a speed of about 45 m.p.h.
In the 1940s, Dennis Pettigrew and Reginald Mortimer purchased 40 acres of land by the William Jenkins house and there built a 10-acre mink farm which ran for over 50 years. In 1986, the t.v. show Spenser for Hire, starring the late Andover resident Robert Urich, filmed an episode here where “the bad guys shot a man in the mink yard and got into a gun battle at the feed house.”
White rats – in pairs no less – were advertised for sale in 1888.
From that time, rat-breeding went mostly off the radar until 1998 when Ann Muir Thomas began breeding “the furry critters,” operating The Andover Rattery out of her home. Selling the rats solely as pets, Thomas believed that rats are “perfect,” as they are “domesticated, clean….and so cuddly.”
Thomas was a statistician at the Harvard School of Public Health when she acquired her first pair. The business boomed to the point where supply couldn’t keep up with the demand. Sales were transacted mostly through her website.
In 2003, Thomas shared her “Rules for Rats” – rats should be bought in pairs as they like company; rats should be five weeks old when they are purchased, rats reproduce very quickly, with a rat pregnancy lasting just three weeks; and rats typically live two years.
Goats – the next cute, furry animals of note, have been known for their non-fussy grazing appetite – even poison ivy – since early 1900.
A century later – in 2009 – the Conservation Commission approved a pilot program allowing farm animals to graze on town-owned conservation land, essentially mowing a meadow for free.
Former resident Lucy McKain, who had raised dairy goats for over 25 years, was the first to volunteer. Installing temporary fencing, which was moved as the brush was eaten, McKain walked the goats down High Plain Road to the meadow at the Hammond Reservation.
Not only did the goats provide milk for market, they saved the cost and pollution that goes with commercial mowers – and they worked for free. Goat-mowing was such a novel idea the practice prompted press and other interest around the country.
While the goats are no longer in town, the idea is ecologically still a good practice.
Today the one active “exotic” animal business is Big Red Acres Alpacas. Run by Jen and Tom Boshar their adventure began in 2005 with three males. From the first birth in 2007, they now have a well-established herd of these gentle giants.
Numerous alpaca-related items offered on their website bears out another successful business with Andover’s unusual animals.