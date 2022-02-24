The late 1800s awakened to the disagreeable downside of Andover’s booming industry. The success of the mills along the Shawsheen River was dependent on local labor, housing and suppliers – and increasingly services from the town. Andover’s population had exploded in the 1800s growing a staggering 238%! In its wake, the town faced a rubble of littered streets, dusty narrow roads and unkempt properties with no remedy in site. Long a destination for out-of- towners, Andover’s charm had faded, too. The Andover Townsman reported some saying “We don’t want to go to Andover now. You’ve spoiled all those charming drives that we loved so well…”
The rise of the Andover Village Improvement Society in 1894 gave alarmed residents a voice. Envisioned as the steward of Andover’s natural beauty, the impact of AVIS lay in the hands of its supporters and volunteers. Local mill owners including Smith & Dove, community groups, and individuals — adults and school kids alike joined hands and began work that continues to this day. Andover’s Boy Scouts, their first troop founded in 1910, were among the earliest organizations to dig in and help reclaim and preserve Andover’s pristine natural beauty.
As early as 1915, scouts were active in area conservation. In 1916, with Andover’s young men off fighting in the First World War, scouts filled the gap. In the aftermath of the great ice storm in 1921, Scoutmaster Lewis Homer and his scouts spent their Saturday’s cutting up and then selling fallen pine trees. Local scouts and town conservationists Mary Angus, Bessie Goldsmith and Juliet Kellogg worked together clearing a large campground on the Indian Ridge Reservation. Over the ensuing one hundred years, the town’s scout troops have continued to help reclaim and preserve Andover’s extensive tracts of open space.
The relationship between AVIS and local scouting over this past century has continued to evolve, to the benefit of both. As the AVIS footprint has grown through land acquisition, so too has the Boy Scout’s work in helping make these spaces accessible vistas where the public can enjoy nature’s grandeur.
Since the late 1960s, Eagle Scout candidates, alongside AVIS, have worked down the challenging path toward earning scouting’s highest rank – a distinct honor achieved by very few. Candidates must personally conceive an Eagle Project, recruit a volunteer crew, provide hands-on leadership and manage the plan to completion. The project is the culmination of the candidate’s entire scouting experience, his leadership training and commitment to community service. In just the last 20 years, over 100 Eagle Scout Projects have been completed enhancing and beautifying the 25 reservation, 1100 acre, 30 mile network of public trails, boardwalks, and bridges that AVIS boasts today.
Mastering a complicated conservation project is a tall order with many important life-lessons. Reflecting back on his own project on the Shawsheen River Reservation, perhaps Eagle Scout Jonathon Yeh’s takeaway sums it up best. “Having limited experience with carpentry and woodworking, the idea of building a serpentine boardwalk seemed at the time to be out of the realm of my capabilities. One of my key takeaways is how the scout motto “Be Prepared” was a crucial mindset…’being prepared’ helped me to lead a team to execute this complex project.” Now an engineer in the biotechnology industry, Jonathon added, “To this day, I have found the learnings from my Eagle Project indispensable.”
Local conservation is a gift that keeps on giving — to everyone! AVIS exerts its positive influence on our environment. Andover residents enjoy the natural beauty of its open spaces and generations of local Boy Scouts carry forward a set of the life skills that visibly lift our world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.