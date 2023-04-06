Susan Treanor Poore was only the second woman to be elected to the Andover Select Board. And like those who followed, her commitment to public service was forged early, her love of Andover ran deep, and both continued long after her term ended.
Susan was born in 1941. Parents Dorothy and Vincent Treanor brought their daughter home to Andover where Susan was educated in the Andover Public School system. She studied for two years at the “École Française” in Copenhagen, Denmark, and graduated from Bradford Junior College and Lesley College in Cambridge, majoring in Education. She taught for three years in Salem, New Hampshire but came back to Andover to raise her family.
Before entering the political arena, Susan volunteered at Sanborn School and held memberships in the National Ski Patrol and the League of Women Voters. She served on the YMCA Board of Directors and was a member of the advisory Board for CLASS (Citizens League for Adult Special Services).
When announcing her candidacy for Selectman (as the office was known) in 1976, Susan said she was “concerned about the future of Andover” and thought while during the Bicentennial year people were celebrating the town’s proud history, citizens should also be looking toward the future:
“Will we preserve the character of our town against population growth, will we maintain the open spaces? Will we plan wisely and creatively for a future that will have our children looking back upon their years of growing up in Andover as fondly as I do?”
Winning handily over three other candidates, she dove into the business of the town alongside of Andover’s first woman board member, Janet Lake. (Susan finished her term with Virginia Cole). Among her notable accomplishments was, as Chairwoman, the establishment of the Open Agenda during Selectman’s agendas. She also developed the Town Talent Bank.
Susan focused on sound fiscal management and sound growth management through planned community development.
Leaving the Board in 1982 after two terms, she successfully ran for and won a position on the School Committee. Here she noted that the Andover taxpayer had historically supported education but to keep that support, “it is the joint responsibility of the elected and appointed officials to maximize the educational value of each and every tax dollar.” Susan pledged her time and leadership to accomplish that trust.
Going on to serve six terms on the School Committee, Susan was the longest woman to serve as an elected Town official. She was the only woman in history to Chair both the Board of Selectman and the School Committee.
Following her tenure, she completed study at the Massachusetts School of Law and became a practicing Family Law attorney, working alongside her husband Charles Dalton, Jr. at the firm of Dalton & Dalton in Andover.
Some may even remember how she and friend Moira Conrad ran the Country Gourmet on Essex Street.
For her 21 years of public service, Susan was honored in 1997 with a dinner and many accolades from local officials.
Reflecting on her years of service, Susan noted that her father would often remind her that her greatest ally was also her greatest enemy: loyalty.
“Her beliefs and ideals have cheered her supporters and grated her opponents. She has been both criticized and embraced.” She has been described as “intractable, difficult and stubborn, as well as strong, decisive and committed.”
In short, you always knew where Susan stood on any given issue!
Susan died March 6 of this year. Though her last years were spent in Windham, New Hampshire, her family brought her back to Andover so folks could say goodbye….a fitting tribute to a remarkable woman who left an indelible mark on Andover’s history.