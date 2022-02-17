The story of Serio’s Grove is one chapter in a far longer book. It is a reflection our town’s struggle to balance population growth with the conservation of nature. Maintaining a delicate balance between open space and concrete, subdivisions and public parks and highways and walking trails is arduous and relentless work. Our struggle dates back to our first settlers.
William Bradford, Governor of the New Plymouth Colony, was among the 102 passengers aboard the Mayflower. He found the landscape a “hideous and desolate wilderness” when he first laid eyes on the New World. His fellow passengers had arrived with dreams of land and future wealth, of carving the “Lord’s Garden” from this wilderness. Unprepared for the challenges they faced, half of them perished before the end of the first winter. Their experience set in motion the challenges that faced not only Andover but ultimately the entire continent as America expanded beyond its original 13 English colonies. Alexis de Tocqueville, a French philosopher and historian, noted upon visiting America in the 1830s that Americans could only see the wilderness as an obstacle to progress.
The gravity of balancing Andover’s progress was brought to the forefront in 1894 with the founding of A. V. I. S., the Andover Village Improvement Society. Fueled by the enthusiasm and pen of John Cole, then the Townsman’s editor, A. V. I. S. became the community’s vigilant sentinel of our natural surroundings.
The history of A. V. I. S. is as mind-boggling as its length of service to our community. A private land trust, founded in 1894, it is the second oldest land preservation society in the United States. From its beginnings, its goals were practical and reasoned. “Remember…all our work is with an eye to the future, and not the present,” noted the Secretary’s Report Ending February 10, 1896. President George Eaton tenure began in 1899 with simple, realistic ideas — banning signboards and bill posting, giving flower seeds to school children to plant, working on window boxes for the Town Hall and providing funding for the town dump before turning it over to the town’s jurisdiction.
Early efforts focused on simple yet highly visible improvements. A. V. I. S. attacked common eye sores. Litter and the unsanitary conditions were a constant. The society placed barrels around town, collected rubbish once a week and transported it to the town dump. A “ragged-bank of rock near the railroad station” was transformed to a more welcoming landscape. A tired plot near the junction of Main and Marland (now Stevens) Streets were brightened with new fence, loam and freshly seeded. In 1899, combating an infestation of destructive caterpillars, local school boys collected and destroyed 41,425 nests!
The ensuing 120-years have witnessed the society’s relentless battle against the dark side of progress and the enormous impact of A. V. I. S. on Andover’s quality of life
From the public’s perspective, the organization is most recognized today for the remarkable set of reservations and trails that now rest within our borders. The earliest battle for open space was fought over the Indian Ridge. It was won in 1897 and is today an A. V. I. S. reservation located off Reservation Road near the intersection of Red Spring Road.
Indian Ridge marked the beginning of today’s network of 25 reservations laid out on 1100 acres with 30-miles of trails, boardwalks, and bridges. Each is open to the public for the quiet enjoyment of nature from sunrise to sunset.
The clout of A. V. I. S. is the by-product of 128-years of commitment and the hard, uncompromising work of volunteers. The final chapter of the Serio’ Grove series will chronicle their enormous contributions to our town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.