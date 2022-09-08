One hundred years ago this October, a pageant and fair were held at Old Town Hall to benefit the “Andover Guild”. The Guild was one of many clubs, societies, and organizations that kept the people of Andover busy in the days before TV and radio—and connected them with other folks in town. A look through almost any Andover Townsman from the early 1900s until mid-century refers to the Guild. Some in town still remember the dances there on Saturday evenings or bowling in the basement.
It is now long gone, but its role as one of the first “Community Centers” in Andover offers up a fascinating history.
The winter of 1894 was one of great financial difficulty for many families in Andover. Town officials could not supply the money needed to help put food on the table. Churches and charities were of some help, but this was a time of depression on a national scale. There were no national or state resources to be had. Nor was there any coordination for getting what few resources there were to those who needed them.
Andover’s first “Community Center” was necessarily born of a need to take care of its people. To that end a meeting was held in the newly opened November Club on Locke Street. Miss Mary B. Mills addressed the need for leaders in the community to support this effort. Priests, pastors, and Phillips professors were urged to spread the word in town in order to drum up support for this endeavor.
A “Board of Associated Charities” was incorporated in 1896 with its first goal being to assist with “needy cases and to minister relief” to the people of the town. The Board chose wisely in asking Mrs. Walter B. Allen to direct this effort. Her long experience as matron of the town farm made her the ideal choice, as she was familiar with the needy of the community and she quickly organized volunteers.
Soon other activities began under the auspices of what was to become known as the Guild. Children at the Indian Ridge and Ballardvale schools took part in a “Stamps Saving Society” which was designed to encourage savings. As charitable work broadened to other activities sponsored by the Guild “it seemed highly desirable to give it a name from which the offensive word charity might be removed, and after much deliberation it was finally decided to adopt the name Andover Guild.”
Along with a new name came a need to find a house and grounds which could truly serve as a Community Center. William S. Jenkins found an inexpensive lot of land on Brook Street — but funds still needed to be raised for a building. Well-known and well-heeled women in town, Mrs. Byers and Mrs. Coburn, generously provided those funds. Jenkins then drew up plans and oversaw building of the Guild.
When the building opened in December of 1896, classes such as sewing, cooking, and millinery for girls, and manual training for boys were offered. There were Mother’s sewing circles, evening classes of various kinds for working girls, and on Sunday afternoons meetings and gatherings for social purposes. A bowling alley was installed in 1908 to the tune of $460.
During the First World War, the Guild served as a gathering place for bandage rolling and other activities sponsored by the Red Cross.
Over the years the Guild continued to offer a host of activities for the youth in town such as theater, bowling, and Saturday night dances for the teens. Swimming lessons, initially for boys, were arranged at the Phillips Academy pool. Although the Guild no longer exists, I’ve heard the $460 bowling alley still lives on in the basement of that building!