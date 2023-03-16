We return this week with Part II of The Andover Knowledge Quiz.
Comments from the first quiz included: “I didn’t know there were so many cemeteries in Andover!” “I really tried hard to come up with 10 streets named after trees, but I finally gave up and peeked at the answers.” “It was interesting to know how Andover’s population compared to others in the area. I was surprised at the answers.”
And now my friends, we hope to challenge you even further. Here goes. The answers follow the questions.
Part II Questions:
1. Who is the current State Representative, State Senator, U.S. Congress Member (2) and U.S. Senator (2) representing Andover?
2. Which of the church buildings in Andover are constructed of brick, not stone or wood?
3. Name all five Andover Select Board members.
4. Where are the following located: (1) Fish Brook, (2) Hussey’s Pond, (3) Palm Brook, (4) Rabbit Pond?
5. There are at least 13 streets in Andover that bear the same name as towns or cities in Massachusetts Name 10 of them. Name the five that lead to the places after which they are named.
6. (a) What point in Andover is furthest away from the town house and approximately how far is that? (b) What President came to Andover in 1928 and why? © Who wrote the words to “America?” Where is the house in which he wrote it and in what year (approximately) did he write it?
7. Locate the following: the Harriet Beecher Stowe House; Andover’s main pumping station; Spring Grove Cemetery; the old Shawsheen Laundry building; the LANAM Club; St. Bellarmine Church.
8. What streets in town bear the same name as (a) a reptile; (b) a poet; © an Indigenous People from Canada; (d) a U.S. President?
9. Locate the following: (a) Andover’s “solstice stones.”; (b) Phillips Academy Log Cabin; © Deyermond Ball Field; (d) Penguin Park.
10. How many Andover Town Managers can you name?
Part II Answers:
1. Tram Nguyen (state representative); Barry Finegold (state senator); Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan (U.S. Congress); Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey (U.S. Senate).
2. Brick churches: Free Church, Cochran Chapel, Baptist Church and St. Augustine’s.
3. Select Board: Alex Vispoli, Laura Gregory, Chris Huntress, Annie Gilbert, Melissa Danisch.
4. Fish Brook – Haggett’s Pond to Merrimack River; Hussey’s Brook – between Poor Street and Andover Country Club area; Palm Brook – from Blanchard Street in Precinct 2 into Tewksbury; Rabbits Pond – Chapel Avenue, Phillips Academy.
5. Streets are Andover, Avon, Essex, Tewksbury, Woburn, Haverhill, Lowell, Webster, Lincoln, Salem, Boston, Gardner and Washington. Five leading to places after which they were named: Tewksbury, Haverhill, Lowell, Woburn, Salem.
6. (a) Where the Tewksbury boundary line touches the Merrimack River is the farthest point from the Town House; six miles. (b) President Calvin Coolidge came to Andover in 1928 for the sesquicentennial celebration of Phillips Academy. © Samuel Francis Smith wrote the words to “America” at 143 Main Street in 1832.
7. Stowe House is at the south end of Bartlet Street; the Water Treatment Plant is at 397 Lowell Street; Spring Grove, the Town Cemetery, is on Abbot Street; the Shawsheen Laundry building (now part of Woodworth Motors) is at 8 Haverhill Street; LANAM Club is located at 260 North Main Street; St. Bellarmine Church, 198 Haggett’s Pond Road.
8. Rattlesnake Hill Road; Whittier or Lowell; Algonquin; Washington or Harding.
9. (a) Holt Hill, Charles Ward Reservation; (b) Highland Road; © Blanchard Street; (d) 72 Burnham Road.
10. Victor Mill, Jr., Thomas Duff, Richard Bowen, J. Maynard Austin, Shelden Cohen (acting), Jared S.A. Clark, Ken Mahony, Buzz Stapczynski, Andrew Flanagan.
How did you do? Next time, we will try true-false questions.