I’m guessing everyone remembers the old “true or false” tests that you used to have in school. Some of you liked them because you could guess correctly – at least half of the time. Others didn’t like them because they’d get mad when they would guess incorrectly.
For the questions below, choose which statements are true and which are false – but there’s a catch. If they’re false, tell what the correct statement is. Misspellings also appear and should be noted.
True or False:
1. The Free Church on Elm Street has nine pillars at its façade.
2. Edward R. Lawson is the town Building Inspector.
3. Lowell Street is the only street which runs across the Lowell-Andover boundary.
4. Raynard Kington is the Head of School at Phillips Academy.
5. Don Schroeder and William Walsh were just elected to the Trustees of Punchard Free School.
6. Stevens Street is in Precinct 2.
7. The water from Haggetts Pond comes from the Merrimack River through Fish Brook.
8. The Town of Andover has four post offices.
9. Alex Vispoli’s Select Board current term will end in 2025.
10. The old water pipes in front of 124 Main and 75 Park Streets used to cool off the neighborhood kids in the summer.
11. In 1920 Andover businesses included cattle dealers, the Rattery, a cigar manufacturer, a pool hall and mink farmers.
12. There are three operational railroad stops on the main line of the Boston & Main Railroad in Andover.
13. Bartlett Street extends from Park Street to Chapel Avenue.
14. Of the over a dozen service lodges that existed at one time in Andover, only two are still active.
15. Gould Road, Wildwood Road, Vine Street, Stimson Road and Salem Street are the only local highways that cross the bypass.
Answers:
1. False. Eight pillars surround the main entrance of Free Church.
2. False. The Building Inspector is Chris Clemente who is also the Commissioner of the Town’s Building Division.
3. False. There was a catch in this one. There is no Lowell-Andover boundary, as Tewksbury lies in between.
4. True.
5. False. Don Schroeder and Chip Gregory, both incumbents, were both re-elected to the Punchard Free School Trustees.
6. True.
7. False. The water from Haggetts Pond flows into the Merrimack River through Fish Brook.
8. True. Post Offices are on Stevens Street, Main Street (in the Town House), North Main Street in the Aberdeen Building and in Ballardvale Center on Andover Street.
9. True, along with the current term of Melissa Danisch.
10. False. These stand pipes used to fill the tanks of carts that would “wet down” the dirt streets of Andover to keep the dust under control.
11. True and False. The mink farmers didn’t come until the 1960s and the Rattery in the 1990s, but both were registered Andover businesses.
12. False. Today, there are only railroad stops in Ballardvale and intown Andover. Other railroad stops/stations have included Lowell Junction and Shawsheen Village. Two train stops once existed at Haggetts Pond and Greenwood Road.
13. False. Though some may disagree, street signs spell Bartlet with only one “t.” Bartlet extends from Park Street to Wheeler Avenue, though at one time it did extend through today’s parking lot to Chapel Avenue and continued through the center of campus, ending at Salem Street.
14. True. St. Matthew’s Masonic Lodge on High Street and the Knights of Columbus Hall on Brook Street are the only two left.
15. False. Gould Road does not cross the bypass. Also, Rocky Hill Road and Prospect Hill Road also cross it. Stinson Road is spelled with an “n” and not an “m.”
How did you do?