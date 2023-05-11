Over the course of its 377-years, the Town of Andover has left its lasting mark in the sports world. From football to golf; from hockey to soccer and seemingly everything in between, the history of athletic competition around our town has been, and remains, alive and well
Part IV of The Andover Knowledge Quiz will test your knowledge of Andover’s achievements on the athletic fields.
So, grab your old game programs, check those rosters and the venues where those games were played. I hope that you are as amazed at these incredible individuals and moments in time.
Now don your thinking cap and consider the following questions.
1. What is Richard Collins best remembered for?
2. What field sport was “invented” right here in Andover.
3. What Andover athlete and Boston University star went on to a career in the National Hockey League (NHL)?
4. What Andover High School later played for the Boston Red Sox?
5. Where was Andover’s first golf course located?
6. What Andover High School coach was recognized by The American Red Cross and President Ronald Reagan for helping rescue a drowning swimmer at Ponps Pond?
7. What Phillips Academy athlete later starred at St. Anselm College leading them to four consecutive hockey championships?
8. Before becoming the Warriors, then the Golden Warriors, what was the name of the Andover High School football team”
9. What National Football League coach graduated from Phillips Academy?
10. Who immediately preceded EJ Perry as head coach of Andover football?
11. Where was the Professional Golf Association (PGA) tournament played in Andover?
12. One final question, what current former Andover High School golf team star is now a Professional Golf Association (PGA) player?
Answers:
1. Collins was head football and track coach for 37 years at Andover High School.
2. Skeet shooting was invented by Andover residents Charles Davis and William Harnden Foster, both Andover residents. Davis is widely recognized as the “Father of Skeet Shooting.”
3. John McCarthy played professionally for the NHL San Jose Sharks and is presently head coach of the Sharks’ top farm team, the San Jose Barracudas’.
4. Now retired, Ryan Hanigan was a professional baseball catcher with the Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and Colorado Rockies.
5. Built around Rabbit’s Pond on the Phillips Academy campus, The Andover Golf Club, designed by famed golf course architect, Alexander Findley in 1897. The 9-hole course opened in 1898 with 50 members, by 1901 membership stood at 100! The course was closed in 1908.
6. Long-time Andover swimming coach, Vicki Robb, then manager at Pomps Pond. The Robb Center was dedicated to the many contributions Vicki and her husband, Don made to Andover.
7. Tucker Mullin. Co-founded the Thomas E. Smith Foundation, its mission is to “better the lives of paralysis victims.”
8. “The Blue Devils”.
9. Bill Belichick has been a National Football League coach since 1975 with the Baltimore, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and, in 1996, joined the New England Patriots as an Assistant Head Coach. He has been head coach since 2000.
10. Ken Maglio
11. In 1969, Indian Ridge Country Club hosted the Indian Ridge Hospital Open Invitational, an official PGA Tour event, benefiting the Children’s Hospital of Boston. The winner’s purse was $8,020; equal to $67,051 in 2023.
12. Rob Oppenheim turned Professional Golf Association (PGA) pro in 2002.
Well, how did you fair? Did you learn a few things? I know that I sure did!
Stay tuned for future Andover Stories quizzes that test all of our knowledge of Andover’s fascinating history!