Welcome back to a new edition of the Andover Knowledge Quiz.
This week our voyage back in time visits people, sights and sounds that have endured over time. Our quiz touches on iconic structures, area waterways and local culture. You not only see if your answers are up to par, but hopefully learn more about our town.
Good luck!
Here are this week’s questions:
1. Name the historic home now occupied by the Andover Center for History and Culture?
2. Which town has a larger population than Andover? Tewksbury, Reading or North Andover.
3. Where was the Unitarian Universalist Congregation founded? Where is the located today?
4. When was the Memorial Bell Tower on the Phillips Academy Campus constructed?
5. How many dams remain along the Shawsheen River as it flows through Andover?
6. Who was referred to as “Andover’s Music Man”?
This week’s answers:
1. Amos Blanchard House. Built as a working farm over an 18-month period from 1818 -1819. The property extended from extended from Love Lane (today’s Locke Street) to the old Post Office building. In 1929, the Amos Blanchard House was donated to the Andover Historical Society for its headquarters. For nearly a century, the Society (now the Andover Center for History and Culture) has maintained, with minor modifications, its original historic Federal style.
2. None of the above! According to the 2020 U. S. Census, the population recorded were: Andover 36,539; Tewksbury (31,352); Reading (25,518) and North Andover (30,915)
3. The Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Andover (UUCiA) formed from two separate congregations, each founded in 1847 in Lawrence. Those two congregations were the Universalist Society of Lawrence and the Parish of the First Unitarian Society in Lawrence.
Home to the congregation since 1985, the structure was built in 1892. It was New England’s first structure specifically built to function as a clubhouse for women. The November Club membership thrived during much of the twentieth century
The club used the building regularly for activities such as knitting surgical dressings and garments during both world wars. It also rented the structure for local gatherings, such as to Andover’s Tyer Rubber Company for its annual employee “get-together dinner.” By the 1980s, membership had dwindled and the property was purchased in 1985 by the Andover’s Unitarian congregation.
4. The Memorial Bell Tower was constructed in 1923 as a memorial to the 87 Phillips Academy men killed during World War I. This site was known locally as the “Training Field” and was used to drill men during the Revolutionary War. The Tower is also a Carillon and housed thirty bells when originally built, an additional seven bells were installed in 1926.
5. The only remaining dam in Andover is the Ballardvale dam. The Balmoral and Marland Place dams were removed in 2017. The removal of the dams will reduce flood risk, open up a combined 4.1 miles of the Shawsheen River for enhanced recreational use, and restore access to 16 acres of habitat for migratory fish.
6. John Everett Collins was known as Andover’s Music Man. In 1926, he founded the Andover Male Choir and later, the Andover Choral Society. In 1960, he became a choral director for the Andover Schools.
Collins spent 14 years in the legislature, one term on the Andover School Committee and 21 years as Selectman. The Collins Center for the Performing Arts, named for John Everett Collins, was dedicated in 1983.
We hope you enjoyed your travel through Andover’s past. Perhaps it inspired you to dive deeper and learn more about our fascinating history!
Stay tuned, there are more questions (and answers!) to come in future Andover Stories.