Editor’s Note: Bessie Christie Liponis grew up in Andover. We are re-running her story from 2016 to celebrate her 90th birthday!
Emigrating from Greece, Gregorios Christou (Gregory) and Areti Iasonides (Rita) fell in love, married in 1927 and settled in New Bedford. In a short while, they set their sights on a lunch counter in Andover at 11 Main Street.
That site began its history serving meals in 1892 when G.C. Lyle ran a restaurant complete with ice cream! Thomas Rhodes, who had a catering business on Chestnut Street, took over in 1898, followed by F.S. Brown, Thomas Platt and C.W. Flanders in 1905 with his business “Flanders Lunch.”
In 1923 the Vapleades brothers – John and E.J. – purchased the business, re-opening as “The Andover Lunch.” The brothers were known for “Cleanliness and Service” and baked all their pastries on site. In a few short years the Vapleades put their business up for sale, and compliments of the “Greek Grapevine,” Gregory and Rita – now Christie — got wind of this opportunity.
In 1928, Greg, Rita and their families moved to Andover. Greg bought a house on Brechin Terrace and with their Scottish-sounding name, they easily assimilated into their new environment. With the help of brother, Sophocles, now “Steve”, the Christies re-opened the restaurant with great confidence that the people of Andover would patronize their new venture.
In 1934 Mr. Christie christened the restaurant “The Andover Cafeteria” and celebrated its 10th Anniversary in 1938. A full-page ad gave the hours as 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. A full-course turkey dinner was advertised at the special price of 35¢.
In short time, Mr. Christie set about making The Andover Cafeteria into a “larger, more modern restaurant for your convenience and pleasure” while still “serving the same high quality food.” He was a great believer in advertising and ran an ad in The Andover Townsman every week. He wanted to be sure that Andover’s citizens knew that, although the restaurant was undergoing changes, it was still “Open for Business during Alterations”.
By July 1942 the restaurant was complete with twice the space it previously had.
In 1942, Mr. Christie changed the name of the restaurant back to The Andover Lunch and met the “war years” (WWII) head on. “The quiet, friendly service and delicious meals at the Lunch sends a man back to his war job ready and rested for the afternoon’s work.”
Since meat was scarce, Greg advertised that “We have an important assignment in the War effort: that is to see that the hundreds of war workers who dine here daily receive the nourishment and relaxation that will enable them to do the afternoon’s work better.” Servicemen on furlough and war workers were encouraged to order fish dinners; vegetable dinners were the “1943 Specialty.”
How proud Greg and the staff were when they were awarded a handsome scroll from the American Restaurant Magazine commending them for “the fine interest they have shown in the American Restaurant Industry’s National Nutrition Program, and for the splendid, patriotic cooperation in extending the program.
On February 20, 1943 a fire broke out in the restaurant. It did considerable damage but the restaurant crew continued to feed the Townies even while repairs were being made. The Andover Fire Department was thanked for its prompt response.
At the end of 1948, Greg sold The Andover Lunch to Mr. Donald Lee who re-opened it as Lee’s Restaurant on February 16, 1949. The history of food service at 11 Main Street came to a close in 1957.
Note: One of their Greek friends, who helped get the business going, was a chef by the name of James Liponis whose son, Charles, the author married many years later.