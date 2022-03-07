Over his 91-years, Harold was a force of nature. He carried with him an indelible impression made years earlier during a canoe trip to Maine. While paddling down a scenic river, he was horrified to see yellow foam from local paper mills polluting the pristine waterway. It sparked a vision of open spaces, hiking trails and public parks existing harmoniously alongside balanced progress and growth sharpened. His foresight for humankind and the conservation of the earth on which it lives was as compelling in his time as they are profound in ours. Rafton changed our world, and our thinking, for the better in a very real way.
A Boston native and Harvard graduate, Harold Rafton was a conservationist, an accomplished business executive and a noted expert in mitigating pollution in the paper manufacturing industry. He and his wife Helen, herself a Ph. D chemist, moved to Andover in 1928.
As the 1950s dawned, AVIS was entering an era of growth in both membership and land acquisition. The population boom and suburban development following WWII found green space fast disappearing under concrete. When the Rafton’s joined AVIS, in 1955, the society owned just 23-acres of land located on Indian Ridge – land it owned since 1897. ‘There wasn’t a lot going on,” Harold remarked.
The Rafton’s got involved, as their hometown would soon recognize.
That December, Harold and Helen replied to a letter published in the Andover Townsman that proclaimed Andover’s future growth will be “…inevitable with the increase in population and rapid pace of construction.” The Rafton’s countered that provisions need to be made for public areas of recreation “so we will not become merely a town of rows of houses…Park areas are vital and should not be an afterthought, but an integral part of community planning.” Rafton was recognized as the one person who “gave reality to the idea” of conserving the natural environment.
AVIS needed someone to jump start their drive to increase the AVIS footprint. The man they put in change was Harold Rafton. In short order he would become widely regarded as Mr. AVIS. He began acquiring properties in the 1950s and continued through the next quarter century. “Two acres here and three acres there, countless visits to courts to read and reread deeds, hours on the phone cajoling and compromising. If he couldn’t get that extra acre this year, go back again next year. Then again, and again,” remembered close friend Nat Smith, former president of AVIS. “If we hadn’t started collecting land in the 1950s,” Smith noted, “we would not have any in the 1980s.”
The acquisition of Deer Jump was a major victory for AVIS. An historic area long before the English arrived, Indigenous peoples had settled, farmed, hunted and fished the same terrain for centuries. Through Rafton’s determined, meticulously-prepared and tireless efforts over for a decade, AVIS gained a stunning new reservation. Rafton considered the Deer Jump acquisition the “most ambitious and rewarding” of all the AVIS undertakings. Rafton also greatly valued his work with Juliette Kellogg acquiring land creating today’s Baker’s Meadow Reservation.
AVIS land holdings grew from 23 acres in 1955 to nearly 850 acres under Harold’s 27-year watch. Harold Rafton was honored in 1968 as former High Plains Reservation was renamed the Harold R. Rafton Reservation. By any measure, his contributions to Andover’s quality of life were extraordinary.
Mr. AVIS is also remembered by many as the Conscience of Andover. The legacy he left is far more than a pristine network of open spaces. Harold left a heightened sense of responsibility to preserve our natural surroundings. It is left to us, and future generations, to be those good shepherds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.