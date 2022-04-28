The iconic Shawsheen Mills, today’s Andover Landing at Brickstone Square, has stood sentinel, on watch for nearly a century. Her labors produced a textile that, for decades, kept us clothed and warm. Later, it made a big stick that helped keep the world’s wolves away.
Shawsheen Village was the realization of business tycoon William M. Wood’s life’s dream of creating a company-owned village that literally embraced its employee’s entire lifestyle. It was as close to self-sustaining as a community can get without going completely off-the-grid!
In 1919, the American Woolen Company announced its plans to build a million-dollar mill in Frye Village renaming the town district “Shawsheen Village.” Planned as a model industrial community, the village also became the site of the company’s headquarters, Balmoral. By 1924, two years after the Shawsheen Mills began operations, the village contained more than 200 houses. Wood, always a visionary, even relocated several vintage homes to give Shawsheen Village an historic Andover feel. The company-owned homes were rented, brick structures reserved for upper management and wooden housing for less senior positions. Residents enjoyed private tennis courts, swimming area and a pharmacy, bowling green, athletic field and golf course. A private laundry acquiesced to Wood’s dislike of clothes lines. The central Shawsheen Garage eliminated the need for each home having its own.
The Shawsheen mills were vast, state-of-the-art concrete structures. The mill complex included two five-story spinning and weaving mills connected at its eastern end, a 10-story warehouse building and a dye house. “Not only the last word in mill construction, but beyond a doubt the finest textile mill in the world,” an observer remarked. Erected at the cost of $1,000,000 with one million square feet, the machinery, powered by electricity produced at power plant on Shawsheen River, was the most efficient design of its time. Over 1400 operators worked the mills considered a model by industry standards.
Yet the life of this industrial utopia was short-lived. The American Woolen Company reached its peak during World War I through the early 1920s. Business began to decline. The mills became a victim of changing technology as cooler, synthetic fibers became more popular than wool. Personal issues beset the Wood family, too. Of Wood’s four children, two perished – a daughter to the influenza epidemic and later, his son and heir-apparent, in automobile accident. Declining health also haunted William Woods. Following a stroke, Woods resigned in 1924 and died two-years later. The company relocated to Boston.
By the early 1940s many of the houses and administration buildings were in private hands. The American Woolen Company shuttered Shawsheen Mills in 1953. The complex remained dormant until purchased by Raytheon Manufacturing Company in 1956.
The arrival of Raytheon, a major U. S. defense contractor, was much heralded. The front-page headline in May 24, 1956 Andover Townsman proclaimed “Raytheon Coming To Shawsheen In June.” Employment at the plant was projected to reach 6,000 within 5-years. By the early 1960s, during the height of the Cold War, Raytheon had outgrown the mills. A site was located on the west side of Route 93 bounded by Route 133 and Osgood Street and a new campus designed. Raytheon paid a then record town building permit fee for the property. Raytheon’s Patriot missile system gained worldwide notoriety during the 1991 Gulf War defending critical assets in Gulf region. So much in the public’s eye, that on July 4, 1991 the Andover Post Office offered a pictorial philatelic cancellation depicting a Patriot firing from its launcher!
Now a century old and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the iconic Shawsheen Mills enjoys its third life as an office complex housing a widely diverse corps of companies.