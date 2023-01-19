In the early days of Phillips Academy following the school’s 1778 opening, students attended from the ages of six up through 29, all in one classroom. Just think how the imaginations of those young scholars took root and how their experience at Andover might have influenced their later lives. While some attended many years, some never graduated, but all contributed to the world as we know it today.
Edgar Rice Burroughs, Class of 1814, entered age 16 Two subjects made Burroughs famous: the iconic Tarzan character and “John Carter of Mars.” Writers such as Ray Bradbury considered Burroughs “the most influential writer of our century.” Filmmaker George Lucas pointed to elements in Stars Wars influenced by Burroughs.
At Andover, Burroughs had mixed reviews. He was elected class president during his first term, but was expelled during his second. In 1928 Burroughs offered a cryptic reason for his dismissal: “Because I couldn’t say ‘no’.”
In spite of his challenging youth, Burroughs reached success in his professional life both creatively and financially.
Francis Cabot Lowell, Class of 1786, entered age 11 Lowell established his reputation as a forward-thinking textile manufacturer. After Andover and Harvard, he worked for his uncle’s manufacturing firm. Touring England and observing factories there, he joined Nathan Appleton and Patrick Jackson in 1812 to found the Boston Manufacturing Company.
Establishing a “modern” factory set up along the Merrimack River falls, Lowell was also concerned for his workers and their environment, and here established housing complexes for young, single women with educational and other amenities. He insisted on high moral behavior and weekly church attendance.
For his efforts, the City of Lowell was named after him.
Samuel F.B. Morse, Class of 1806, entered age 8 On campus, Morse Hall stands as a testament to his “genius contributions to the scientific world.” Inventor of the telegraph, Morse is considered “Andover’s foremost (alumni) contributor in the field.”
First pursuing his love of art through painting and sculpture, Morse became interested in electricity. He conceived of a telegraph system in 1832 and exhibited his invention in 1835 at New York University. Receiving $30,000 from Congress to set up a line in 1843, the first message was sent in 1844 with the message, “What hath God wrought?”
His last public act was the unveiling of his statue of Benjamin Franklin at Printing House Square in New York City.
Josiah Quincy, Class of 1782, entered age 6 Related to the Phillips family, after his father’s death Quincy was sent to live with his grandfather William. Unable to keep up with the boy, in 1778 William sent six-year-old Quincy to newly-founded Phillips Academy.
For eight years, Quincy managed to get through Greek and Latin memorization and entered Harvard at the age of 14 (not unusual back then). At the age of 24, Quincy was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar. From 1798, when he delivered the Independence Day address in Old South Church, politics was his passion.
Quincy won elections for State Senate, U.S. Congress and as Boston’s second mayor. He later was elected Harvard President and served as P.A. Trustee. Quincy Market in Boston is named after him.
Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr., Class of 1825, entered age 15
Soon after his P.A. graduation, Holmes became notable as a “writer of verse” with his poem “Old Ironsides,” considered to be the reason the old frigate was never decommissioned. He went on to receive an MD from Harvard, preferring teaching to practicing medicine.
Holmes never lost his love of writing, and until his death in 1894, he exceeded his literary range to include poems, prose, and hymns. The library on PA’s campus honors his contributions both with its name and his works.