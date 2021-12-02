This story was originally published May 12, 2011.
Andover was one of the earliest Massachusetts towns to be served by a rail line. Prominent Andover citizens, including Hobart Clark, Abraham Marland, Amos Abbot, John Smith, and Merrill Pettingill met at the Locke Tavern (111 Main Street) to petition the state for a rail charter, granted in 1833.
Massachusetts’ first railroad, the Boston and Lowell, opened in1835. The new Andover and Wilmington, which met the Boston and Lowell at Lowell Junction, opened in the summer of 1836.
The original route of the line went through Ballardvale, and into downtown Andover. An elderly citizen recalled years that the tracks ran “through Mrs. Jonathan Swift’s garden and front yard, ” along Abbot Street to Phillips Street, behind the houses on the east side of Central Street, and past the Revolutionary War Triangle opposite South and Christ Churches. It crossed under School Street, ran behind the present St. Augustine’s school and past Rose Cottage, cutting diagonally across Central Street to a depot on Essex Street.
From there the line followed High Street into North Andover (still part of the original Andover at the time) along Waverly Road. It was extended to Haverhill in 1840 and by 1842 had crossed a corner of New Hampshire on its way to Maine. From 1840 to 1845, the main line of the Boston and Main used the Andover route from Portland to Boston.
As mills expanded in town, the railroad was relocated nearer to the Shawsheen River to be closer to the mills of Ballardvale, Marland, and Abbot Villages. The line was also redirected from North Andover to run through Frye Village (now Shawsheen) and into the new mill city of Lawrence. Parts of the original road bed can still be seen in Spring Grove Cemetery. (In the 1920’s William Wood paid for a station on Haverhill Street serving Shawsheen Village.)
In January, 1853, President-elect Franklin Pierce and his family were returning to Concord, NH from a visit in Andover with Mrs. Pierce’s sister, before making the journey to Washington for the inauguration. Shortly after leaving Ballardvale station, the forward axle of the passenger car broke. Separated from the rest of the train, the car jumped the tracks and rolled down an embankment. Killed were seven passengers, including the Pierces’ young son, Bennie.
With the1847 relocation, the old Essex Street depot was no longer needed. It soon housed a plumbing company, and in 1912 became the Colonial Theater, a movie house later renamed the Andover Playhouse.
By the 1970s the building housed offices, and finally became the town’s Senior Center. It stood behind Memorial Hall Library, and was torn down as part of the library expansion project in the 1980s. The Senior Center then moved to its present location.
As railroad travel expanded, new lines were added throughout Massachusetts. One of the new lines was the Lowell and Andover, built in 1846, and extended into Lawrence in 1848. It came from Tewksbury, running behind Haggett’s Pond, with two depots in Andover: Haggett’s Pond at about where Greenwood and Ledge Roads meet today, and West Andover at Lowell Street. The line carried both freight and passengers, and ran five trails a day through Andover.
The Haggett’s Pond depot served the Lakeview Lodge, a popular resort of the day. The line became part of the Boston and Maine, and shut down in 1920.
Walkers can still follow parts of the original Lowell and Andover line. The roadbed runs through Town Conservation land north of Haggett’s Pond, crosses High Plain Road, and heads for the intersection of Routes 93 and 495.
Along with the Essex Turnpike in 1806, the railroad in 1835 helped to forge a strong commercial connection between Andover and Boston.
