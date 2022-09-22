Imagine driving north along Main Street through downtown. You’ll pass Memorial Hall Library and continue on North Main Street past McDonald’s and Shawsheen Village Shopping Center on your right. Crossing the bridge over the Shawsheen River you drive toward Lowell Street.
Aberfoyle sits back from the street at 300 North Main.
A plaque on a low stone wall fronting the property bears its name.
Designed in the Dutch Colonial style with gambrel roof, Aberfoyle was built by William Madison Wood, President of the American Woolen Company around 1919. The house was constructed in the early stages of the transformation of Frye Village into Wood’s planned neighborhood of Shawsheen Village. Named “Aberfoyle” it was built just north of the Wood estate “Arden” and not far from the former intersection of the old Poor Street and North Main Street.
The name Aberfoyle is from a village northwest of Glasgow, Scotland at the base of Craigmore Mountain. The first occupant of the home was George Milton Wallace and wife Agnes (McAulay) Wallace both Scottish immigrants. Wallace hired by Wood as an agent of the American Woolen Company’s “Swift Mills” and later the overseer at the Riverina Mills. Wallace moved to Andover as Wood’s private secretary and close confidant.
Wallace became a trusted employee and friend to the Wood family. A well-worn cement footpath led from Arden to Aberfoyle running past the gardens and pond. It was a well-worn path as Wallace was at the center of Wood’s affairs.
An avid soccer enthusiast since his youth, Wallace formed and owned the “Shawsheen Indians” professional soccer team. He was also the driving force behind Balmoral Field located just across the river from Aberfoyle. All expenses were financed by William M. Wood.
The “Shawsheen Indians” became National Soccer Champions in the 1924-25 season!
Following the 1926 death of William M. Wood and a rapidly changing marketplace, the American Woolen Company had big decisions ahead.
The company sold off the over 200 Shawsheen Village homes and commercial buildings, including Aberfoyle and moved their headquarters to Boston. The Wallace family moved to Brookline in 1928. Their summer retreat, Brae Loch, located off Huggett’s Pond, remained in family until 1939.
The end of World War II and increased competition from Southern U. S. states did not help the company’s bottom line. Near bankruptcy, it merged with Textron in 1955.
The Andover Townsman reported on October 8, that “Aberfoyle…former home of George M. Wallace, and one of the most attractive estates in Shawsheen, has been purchased by A. B. Sutherland of the A. B. Sutherland company. A. B. Sutherland’s, an iconic department store specializing in women’s clothing and home furnishings sat on Essex Street in downtown Lawrence.
The property, which is situated on one of the imposing corners in the center of the village, will be a gift of Mr. Sutherland, to his daughter, Miss Isabel Sutherland, whose engagement to William Kurth, son of Dr. and Mrs. G. E. Kurth was announced a few months ago.”
Andrew & Elizabeth Sutherland transferred the deed to their daughter Isabel B. in February 1927. Isabel’s husband William W. Kurth later became President and treasurer of A.B. Sutherland Co. The Kurths continued to live here until April 1953.
By the early 1960s, the Age of the Automobile, the migration to the suburbs and the growing popularity of shopping malls had taken a toll on the department store industry. Sutherlands was no exception. They closed their doors for good in 1975.
Today, the Shawsheen Village neighborhood thrives. Now 103-years of old, Aberfoyle, too, continues to welcome its owners’ home. – and look as handsome and appealing as the day it was built.