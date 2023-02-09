Imagine a world without automobiles. Without electricity or central heating. Without indoor plumbing. The internet, cell phones and cable television were over a century away.
It was twenty the years before the outbreak the Civil War. Daily life was anything but sedentary. To get anywhere, one has to go on foot. Or by horseback. For the better off, a horse drawn wagon or carriage. A lot of coordination just to shop for groceries!
The arrival of a railroad put Andover on the map, connecting to a railway network that soon stretched from New England to destinations coast-to-coast.
Already in the rush of the Industrial Revolution, the mills along the Shawsheen were booming. Transporting raw materials to the mills and finished product out to the marketplace was a slow, inefficient process of navigating the river and canals through the Merrimack Valley down to Lowell.
In the early 1800s, Great Britain became a center for developing propulsion technology and the manufacture of engines and power looms. The new industry set the stage for a worldwide revolution in transportation. It signaled the birth of railroads and changed the world forever.
While the export of design plans drawn in England was illegal, some, often by hook or crook, managed to slip the contraband out-of-town undetected.
Railroads played a large role in the development of the United States from the industrial revolution in the Northeast to the country’s expansion to the West. Growth of the railroad industry was explosive. By 1869, with the completion of the Intercontinental Railroad, the U. S. rail network stretched coast-to-coast.
In 1833 several of Andover’s business leaders, Abraham Marland, owner of Marland Mills, Amos Abbot, member of the U. S. Senate, John Smith, founder of Smith and Dove mills and Merrill Pettingill, the
Worshipful Master of St. Matthew’s Masonic Lodge, met. Led by Hobart Clark, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Merrimack Mutual Fire Insurance Company, they petitioned the Commonwealth Legislature for a railroad. A charter was granted in 1835 and construction of the Andover and Wilmington line was completed the following year.
The Andover & Wilmington Railroad ran for 5 years until 1900, contracting with the Boston and Maine Railroad running spur ran between Andover and Wilmington. Over the ensuing decades, the Boston and Maine gained ownership of both companies.
The early trains were primitive by today’s standards. The tracks were shorter and produced a lot of noise making sleep a difficult prospect for nearby neighborhoods. The original train cars had no springs or railroad ties under the tracks to absorb the shock. Travel was said to be “nerve-shattering.”
The engines were noisy, earning the moniker, “The Noisey Old Devil”! The wood used to fuel the engine was pinewood which produced sparks catching roofs and porches afire. One recalled, “I remember seeing, from my bedroom window, the roof of the Rose Cottage (2 Chestnut Street) take fire from the sparks from the engine…”).
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority began running the Haverhill Line since 1916 making 15 station stops between Haverhill and Boston’s North Station including Andover and Ballardvale. Compared to its early incarnations, passenger travel by rail today is remarkably safe, comfortable, convenient and affordable.
Passenger travel to points throughout North America boards AMTRAK at Boston’s South Station.
Uninterrupted by ownership changes, the freight business continues to play a huge role in commerce. Multiple freight lines work in concert with overland trucking and air cargo all moving goods from farm to table.
After 170-years, railroads remain vital and relevant — for those frequent commuters, trains are an alternative avoiding siting in that endless ribbon of rush hour traffic; for the consumer, railroads bring home needed goods and services.
Today, the absence of trains would have a devastating impact on life as we know it.
If you’d like to know more about the compelling history of railroads in Andover, reserve a space to day for a lecture at the Andover Center for History and Culture on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. andoverhistoryandculture.org/special-events