Musing over one’s memories is a common human distraction.
If one thing seems true during these fleeting, woolgathering moments, it’s that those past days seem so much simpler. There was a time, not all that far back really, that hadn’t the distractions we lug about each day. No iPhones. No Internet. No nearly instantaneous human contact 24/7.
It was just 100-years ago that radio began regular broadcasting. Within a dozen years two-thirds of American homes had radios. Along came television. In 1946 there were 6,000 TVs in America. Five years later there were twelve-million!
So, lacking our present-day technology, what did folks in Andover do for fun? In a word, a lot!
Here’s a glimpse at what those souls who called Andover home did for fun back in their eras.
Along the Shawsheen River, entertainment venues thrived in the lush groves along its banks. Each became popular gathering spots drawing from Andover and beyond. It was a special time out – canoeing, fishing and swimming for parents and kids, hot dogs and soda, a special area for family picnics and play areas. Many resorts rented canoes. So popular an attraction, the Boston & Maine Railroad offered special excursions to the Shawsheen Shady Grove – the B&M-owned resort.
In-town entertainment might include an afternoon or evening at the movies or live theater. Downtown Andover enjoyed “picture houses” and playhouses as far back as 1913. The Wonderland Theater introduced Andover to “talking pictures” later becoming the Colonial Theater. The Shawsheen Theater opened amid much fanfare in 1922. The beautifully appointed theater located at 45 Lowell Street was part of American Woolen’s remodeled dining hall.
The Andover Theater Company, named “The Barnstormers’ was founded in 1911 and continued to perform through 1926. Addison B. LeBoutillier, a highly-regarded local architect, left his creative mark on the troupe. In September, 1926, the Andover Townsman applauded Addison’s talent as an actor and the company’s set designer.
On the announcement of their decision to disband, the Townsman published their entire 15-year performance history.
The sport of bowling, too, has had a presence on Andover for over a century. In 1908, The Guild Bowling Alleys opened their doors at 10
Brook Street. The Guild organization provided area youth with social events, arts & crafts classes, sports and gymnastic programs and bowling. After operating 67-years, membership dropped in the early 1960s. The Andover Youth Center was soon created.
Rumor has it that the bowling alley still lives on in the basement of that building!
Andover’s bowling heyday was in the 1960s-1970s. The place to bowl or shoot pool was the Andover Recreation Center. Located on 34 Park Street it was fully-air conditioned with fifteen automated lanes, league play and four billiard tables, it was a bowler’s paradise. Tastes, however, changed in the 1980s ultimately closing their doors. Tongue and cheek, the alley’s caretaker remarked that he’d miss everything except fixing the machines. “It was a little greasy…(and)…all the lanes would be busy and then one of the pin setters would go”.
Andover has long had a love affair with large public celebrations. Throughout our history we have celebrated historic moments – the anniversary of our 1646 founding, the 4th of July and Halloween, to cite a few. Each is a snap shot of the times.
In 1943, just six months shy of Pearl Harbor, Andover pulled out all the stops for its 4th of July celebration. A patriotic five-day festival with carnival grounds, a circus midway and a rousing parade featuring the fifty-musician Port of Boston Coast Guard Band, truly lifting town spirits.
Their worlds were so vastly different ours. I wonder who’d be more amazed if we could somehow trade places!