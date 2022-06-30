100 Years Ago—June 30, 2022
“All Aboard” for the great and glorious Fourth. The boys of the American Legion will celebrate the Birthday of the nation with the same enterprise that has characterized everything they have undertaken and all they need is the support of Andover. The slogan is “Boost Andover and celebrate the Fourth of July at home with the American Legion.” A program has been arranged to occupy the whole day and there will be something doing every minute. Bonfire, horribles, sports, ballgame, band concert, and dancing should furnish enough excitement for one day.
More than a dozen bean pots and a pile of pie plates which were used at the May breakfast are still at the town hall. Mrs. Franklin Valentine of 20 Elm Street will be glad to go to the hall to assist the owners in recovering their property.
Failure to produce witnesses who could positively identify the participants in an alleged scrimmage said to have taken place on the 10:55 car from Lawrence on the evening of May 27 resulted in the discharge of the defendant summoned to appear in police court yesterday afternoon. The motor man of the car testified that Andrew Bradish was singing and feeling good as often happens on the cars Saturday night and that Barker Higgins requested him to keep quiet, the men did not actually come to blows. In fact, Attorney John Haverty said that Higgins was in the rear of the car and Bradish was in the front of the car. Bradish testified he was under the influence of liquor and couldn’t remember what happened.
75 Years Ago, June 26, 1947
Milton H. Nelson of Westbrook, Maine was elected principal of the Andover Junior High school at Special Meeting of the School Committee Thursday evening.
Good news to local diners-out who remember with gustatory longing the delicious foods served at Fieldstones in pre-ear days when Miss Sally Bodwell was the proprietor is the announcement that “Sally”, not Mrs. Leon Houghton, will re-open under combined managership on July 27. The former Miss Bodwell first opened Fieldstones on June 24, 1937, and her second opening is as close to the tenth anniversary as circumstances would permit.
50 Years Ago—June 29, 1972
A group of Argilla Road youngsters have been working this past week to aid the families of the nine firemen killed in the tragic Hotel Vendome fire in Boston. The neighborhood group began planning the fund -raising effort which culminated in a flea market conducted at the Anderson home at 61 Argilla Road beginning Monday. As of Wednesday, the youngsters had raised $105 for the Vendome Fund.
The third annual Old -Time 4th of July celebration is planned for Tuesday at the Playstead with the Andover Service Club again guiding the program for the town. John D. Lewis chairman of the annual event, reports all in readiness for the annual program which will feature refreshments, booths, rides, exhibits, shows, and fireworks all planned for the festive event.
Some additional information relative to a decision on where Andover future landfill operations will be may come at the next meeting of the selectman. It is expected that the acquisition of the industrial property in Lowell Junction would be substantial with respect to acquisition cost as compared to the residential land of Woburn Street.
25 Years Ago—July 3, 1997
Tomorrow, Friday, is the 4th of July. This year will mark the 16th annual 4th of July celebration in Andover. It begins at 8:00 AM with a gourmet pancake breakfast in the Park on Bartlet Street served by selectmen and townsfolk. The day ends with a fireworks display at dusk at Greater Lawrence Technical School.
Andover residents may soon get some answers to their commonly asked question “How are these new houses affecting my taxes?” In fact, Tuesday, residents can learn about a soon to be released study analyzing the fiscal impacts of Andover’s residential development.
Say you or your child are playing a game at one of the town fields and someone gets hurt what do you do? In most communities including Andover unless someone has a cell phone, you probably run to the nearest phone to call for emergency help as Andover does not have emergency boxes at its playing fields said Chuck Murnane, Deputy Fire Chief. Although a telephone may be available inside a snack shop at some sites these shops are not always open.