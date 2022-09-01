100 Years Ago—September 1, 1922
The Smith & Dove company, manufacturers of linen thread, posted notices last Friday of a substantial wage increase which became effective Monday of this week. The suggested adjustment affects all departments, the increased wage benefiting approximately 600 employees, although the present scale is not quite equal to that previous to the 20% cut last March.
A reward of $500 has been offered by William M. Wood president of the American woolen company for the return of a pocketbook belonging to his son the late William M. Wood Jr. The pocketbook and its contents were lost at the time of the accident on the Reading Road August 15th. Mr. Wood will pay the reward for its return and no questions will be asked.
The cinder track that is being laid around the Shawsheen athletic field will be completed in the very near future and a monster field day is being planned for Saturday September 30th. There will be open and closed events, races, tug of war, etc. It is planned to make the affair the biggest of its kind held in the vicinity and the committee is working earnestly to make it a success.
75 Years Ago—August 28, 1947
There will be no bus service for West Andover residents according to a letter received recently by the town selectman from the Eastern Massachusetts Street Railway Company advising them that the recent requests for service could not be granted. The original petition had been signed by 300 residents of that section, whose dream it was that they might have bus service to their thriving community.
The Sate Department of Public health has suggested to the local Board of Health that Hussey’s Pond in Shawsheen Village should not be used for public bathing in the future unless bath houses with proper facilities are erected there. The water at the pond was found to be OK for swimming purposes.
50 Years Ago—August 31, 1972
The Sheraton Rolling Green Motor Inn has been filled to capacity almost every night throughout the summer according to Harry Axelrod, owner. The Andover Inn on the campus of Phillips Academy has a similar record of registrations according to innkeeper Jerry O’Donaghue.
Broken windows at The Doherty School gymnasium caused by vandalism will probably remain in their present condition since the school is to be renovated under current planning by The Doherty-Shawsheen school building committee. The damage has been caused over a period of years at the building.
Drivers for the Andover School Bus Routes include Thomas Christopher, Donald Craig, Granville Cutler III, Roger Davideit, Sam DeSalvo, John DuMont, Michael Dowling, Frank Peterof, George Piercy, Richard Quinn, Sarkis Sarkisian, George Shanteler, William Smeltzer, Rino Tacconi, James Vayanos, Albert Vartabedian, Charles Vartabedian, Jeffrey Watson, William Watson, Charles West, James Wilson, Allen Young, Ace Essoian, Richard Finnerty, Gordon Hall, Charles Kent, Warren Lafferty, Paul Mooradian, and Forrest Noyes.
25 Years Ago—September 4, 1997
When Joe Kennedy dropped out of the race for governor last week it sent shockwaves through the State but it also sent political gossip waves throughout the Andover political landscape. There was immediate speculation that Williams Street resident Patricia McGovern, the former state senator, might run for governor or that congressman Marty Meehan could run creating openings for other Andover politicians to try for higher office.
The world tragedy of the year didn’t have much direct impact on Andover. There were no vigils, no piles of flowers on Main Street, no obvious weeping in the streets for the late Princess Diana, but her death still consumed most local conversations as it did most front pages and most television news throughout the weekend and beyond.