100 Years Ago—December 2, 1921
Andover is beginning to recover from the most devastating ice storm on record. Not only have all public utilities dependent on electric light and power been temporarily put out of commission, but the fine old trees which have added so much to the beauty of the town have been so broken and torn that the injuries to many of them can scarcely be remedied by the growth of years and others will be a total loss. The few stores on Main Street illuminated by gas were conspicuous by their brilliance. The moving picture theatre, the bowling alleys and the library were closed, and telephone service has been seriously impaired.
The Thursday night dances in Balmoral Hall continue to win the favor of the young people and Martin’s seven- piece orchestra is doing splendid work.
The annual speaking for the Goldsmith prizes is open to students at Punchard High School will be held in Punchard Hall on Friday Evening December 16.
75 Years Ago—December 5, 1946
Ledge Road has been closed for the winter per order of the selectmen because of the dangers it presents in snowy weather. There is a steep drop into the old quarry at this point, which would make driving in that vicinity treacherous. Ledge Road is a short street which runs between Greenwood Road and Chandler Road in back of the public dump.
Due to the severe strike on coal, all use of the auditorium and gymnasium after school hours will be curtailed effective on Monday, December 9, and continuing until further notice. By conserving coal in this manner, the School Committee states that there will be enough coal to last until the Christmas vacation.
Most tempting dishes are still being served in the cafeteria. Everyone was very happy to know that milk has been reduced from seven cents a bottle to six cents.
50 Years Ago—December 9, 1971
A front- page photo caption reads “Royal greeting was accorded Santa Claus s as he arrived Saturday afternoon to the delight of the hundreds who lined the downtown parade route. Santa, aboard the fire truck, was preceded by a number of bands, floats and marchers in his traditional entry into town.” The Andover Fire department sponsored a Snoopy and the Red Baron float.
Confirmation of a portion of the Curran estate on North Main Street for a site for an additional elderly housing project in anticipated by the Andover Housing Authority. The property to be utilized for the units is located on the right front of the Curran property, adjacent to the Lanam club holdings.
Thoughts of using Carmel Woods off High Street, for a new elderly housing complex have long since been abandoned by the Andover Housing Authority. The action of the town and the authority in maintaining the status quo of the conservation commission held property has been applauded by former staunch Andover conservationist, Heinrich Rohrback, now residing in Germany.
25 Years Ago—December 5, 1996
The nation’s tallest Christmas tree, 97 feet tall, at Brickstone Square was lit last Sunday evening. Santa’s village, at the tree is open and a celebrity night featuring New England Patriots cheerleaders, Ken Hodge Sr. of the Boston Bruins, and Barry Burbank of WBZ TV will be held tonight.
Dick Neal, superintendent of schools has said if two current problems at Andover High School are not corrected soon he may send High School students home and shut down the school. Continued and significant problems with the newly installed heating and communication systems at the construction-plagued school have brought the school committee to this decision explained Neal.
Downtown Holiday Open House, Friday, December 6, Main Street closed, businesses open.
