100 Years Ago —November 11, 1921
In accordance with a plan for instructing High School boys in directing traffic, Leslie Monan and Franklin Belcour received instructions from Officer Napier Monday afternoon and under his supervision directed traffic for more than an hour.
An attendance exceeding three hundred and fifty including people from every parish in town set a new record at the Free church harvest supper given last Friday by the members of the Ladies’ Benevolent Society. The supper room was artistically decorated with autumn leaves, corn stalks and fruits of the harvest fields. Baskets of fruit and flowers were used on the tables. The supper which was of the very best, included beans, cold meats, salads, rolls, brown bread, doughnuts, relishes, pies, and coffee. Every seat was taken at 6:30 and many were obliged to wait for the second table.
75 Years Ago —November 14, 1946
A twenty-two-year-old girl physics instructor who five years ago entered Tufts College as a freshman is now the youngest member of the faculty on the Medford campus. Miss Kathryn A. McCarthy of 26 High Street says she has merely swapped sides of the teacher’s desk and seems singularly unimpressed by her accomplishment. Teaching ten hours a week in the veteran-crowded classrooms and laboratory of the School of Engineering, she spends the rest of her time doing radio research for the government Signal Corps at Tufts. My Note: (Miss McCarthy was later to teach 4th grade at the Shawsheen School in the 1960s).
Teaching a beginner how to drive is not a hit or miss proposition but a grave responsibility and the Central P.T.A., inspired by an article “Teach Them How to Drive—and Survive” appearing in the Women’s Home Companion, have organized a driving course at Punchard with the cooperation of the faculty, the registry of motor vehicles and interested citizens of the town who volunteered their cars and assistance.
50 Years Ago — November 18, 1971
A comprehensive drug policy now in force in the Andover schools definitively outlines what procedures people go through when drug problems arise in any of the Andover public schools. Each situation is handled by an appropriate team of at least two people, with the health coordinator, the chairman of all drug teams. Confidentiality and team action are central to the philosophy, Superintendent Dr. Kenneth R. Seifert says of the drug policy.
A photo shows several students from the junior high schools have recently completed courses in babysitting offered by the Andona society. Certificates were issued at the conclusion of the course. Among those certified are, Laurie Zimmerman, Barbara Sullivan, Charles Champagne, Brenda Robinton, and Cynthia Stephens.
A 20 -8 victory over the Methuen Rangers, combined with a Dracut loss boosted the Andover high school warrior football team to sole possession of first place in the Merrimack valley conference.
25 Years Ago —November 14, 1996
A front- page photo shows Bagpiper Susan Giangrande of Andover with her daughter April at Spring Grove Cemetery Monday during Veterans Day services.
Mark J. Anderson, unofficial watchdog of the Andover High School building project, local youth hockey enthusiast and owner of a new sports shop in town was arrested last Friday on two warrants for larceny of items and/or services valued at more than $250. Police allege he bilked neighbors at 99 Shawsheen Road.
Fifth-graders in Gail Pinkowski’s class at Bancroft School cast their ballots in the school-wide election Nov. 4. The majority of students in the school voted for incumbents President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore.
