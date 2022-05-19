100 Years Ago—May 19, 1922
The Selectmen have made a formal request to the Lawrence Gas Company to place the electric wires for street and house lighting on Main Street, underground.
The fire department was called for a brush fire Monday afternoon near the Fraser bungalow at Haggetts pond. The run was long, but the damage was slight. The fire department was also called for a brush fire Sunday at the junction of Lowell St and Haggetts pond Rd. A number of valuable pine trees were destroyed.
The new motorcycle for the Police Department was received on Saturday and is now in daily use by officer Carmichael.
75 Years Ago—May 15, 1947
“Pete’s for Treats” The young folks all know the Andover spot as “Pete’s”. They also know that “Pete’s” has the best ice cream around — made on the premises. Andover Spa just off Elm square (Advert)
The photo cover of the Townsman shows the “1 class-room 9 pupils plus 4 grades” and reads:” While the district wrangles, educators debate, and the school committee stands firm on its ultimatum, 15 pupils or no North school, the present school population studies, plays, and has its picture taken, happily unaware of the verbal tug of war being fought around them.”
The local post of the Veterans of Foreign wars is conducting a paper drive on Sunday afternoon and by putting your old newspapers, magazines, and packing boxes out on the curbing by 1:00 o’clock you are helping the veterans to combat the paper shortage and to build up a sizable building fund.
50 Years Ago—May 18, 1972
A photo caption reads “Work began this week on the renovation plans for the Andover Consumers Cooperative (CO-OP). The house on Chestnut St was removed to make way for more parking for the downtown store. Additional work will include installation of rear unloading doors, a new downstairs office, a bakery, and large delicatessen, new floors, checkout counter, and further conveniences. (CVS is located there now.)
The Andover school system is placing heavy dependence on a new elementary school self- awareness curriculum aimed at preparing children to deal with the pressures, problems, and decisions of the 1970s.
Norma Gammon of Andover presents her watercolor exhibit as a reflection of her experiences as a student of art for many years beginning with the Andover school system. Her pen and inks reflect earlier works of Rockport scenes.
25 Years Ago—May 22, 1997
One of the toughest challenges during the first year of the $4M, five-year technology plan may be preparing Andover High School teachers to teach students who are becoming more knowledgeable about computing programs at increasingly younger ages. “That’s my biggest concern, these kids, just like they used to spend three or four hours a day watching TV, now they’re spending that time on the computer” said David Birnbach, School Committee member.
Seven years ago, this August, Iraq invaded Kuwait and American military personnel were called for possible duty in the Persian Gulf. This Monday, Memorial Day Andover will honor its Gulf War era veterans with the dedication of the new Harding Street railroad bridge.
Though they say they are appreciative of the preliminary efforts made by the school administration, some Bancroft school parents and teachers are trying to push the town into reacting more quickly toward potential dust, mold, and air quality issues.