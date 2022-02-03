100 Years Ago — February 3, 1922
John Comeau of Highland Road met with a painful and serious accident Monday fore-noon, which resulted in the loss of a part of two fingers of his left hand and also the laceration of the hand itself. He was employed on a hand saw in the White picker factory on Park Street and his hand caught in some manner inflicting the injuries described.
The famous painting of Washington recently bequeathed to the town has been placed in Punchard Hall.
Dr. Allen Albert noted sociologist spoke before the members of the Phillips Club “Young People of Today” in which he gave youth a “clear and unqualified acquittal from all charges of physical degeneracy, moral unsoundness and jazzing themselves to Hades.” Paint, powder and the short skirt could all be blamed to fashion and the young girl who indulges in them could in no way be accused of being more immoral than the girl of long ago who draped herself in a bustle and took pride in the tightness of its fit.”
75 Years Ago — January 30, 1947
Summary (partial) of 1947 Town Warrant $1,800 to cover the purchase of an automobile for the chief of the Fire Department; $1,000 for the purchase of Pomp’s Pond bathing beach, approximately 8 acres; $15,000 cement floor and foundation for the bath houses at Pomp’s Pond; $1,500 to improve the Ballardvale Playground on Andover Street; $4,000 for a new dump truck the price allowed for the old Ford purchased in 1938 to be used as part-payment.
The paper drive held Sunday was a success and the following are to be commended: James Bateson, Tyer Rubber Co., Board of Public Works; Cornelius Wood, Andover Coal Co., American Wool Co., Douglas Byers, Watson Park Co., Arthur O’Hara, Andover Tree Dept, Eugene Mercier, Ed Downs, Louis Bourdelais and Phillips Academy.
50 Years Ago — February 3, 1972
Andover voters will be facing one of the smallest ballots in recent history when they go to the polls for the annual town election Monday March 6. There are but six candidates for three offices. Atty Arthur Williams will be unopposed in his bid for re-election to the post of moderator. Seeking the post on the Board of Selectmen are Alan French and Theodore Meinelt Jr. School Committee candidates will be William Coderre, Atty. Stephen Duly, and William Lane.
The Andover welfare office was scheduled to be closed as of February 28, according to a state plan to create regional welfare centers throughout the state. Selectman Sidney White, along with Senator William X. Wall, met with officials in Lawrence last week, to discuss the proposed merging of the Andover office into the regional center in the Bay State building.
25 Years Ago — February 6, 1997
About 150 Parents angered and frustrated by safety problems and delays with the Andover High School construction project told town and school officials this week they’d had enough. They asked officials during a discussion Monday night to consider shutting down the school and having students attend double sessions in the middle schools so students would be safe and so the contractor could finish the High School September.
Reverend Joe La Du presided over his last West Parish Service Sunday, January 19. Shortly after he decided to come to Andover he and the West Parish congregation learned their church building was structurally and seriously challenged. So the steeple came off the building in 1988 and did not return to the roof until the spring of 1991. But what Rev. La Du said he is most proud of is the church’s growth in membership since he arrived in 1988. “We have people seeking out the church again—this church.”
