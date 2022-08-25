A mis-step on a slippery floor cost John Snyder of Ballardvale, rubber worker at the factory of the Tyer Rubber company, four fingers on his right hand and three fingers on his left hand in an accident which happened just before closing time yesterday afternoon. Snyder, who has been employed in the factory for several years, leaned over a machine used for washing rubber, intending to wash his hands in the stream of water. The floor above the machine is slippery and he pitched forward, both hands being caught between the revolving cylinders
A marvelous pageant and fair will be held this October at the town hall for the benefit of the Andover Guild. It is to be under the direction of Mr. H. Winthrop Pierce and called “The End of the Rainbow”. The Guild claims a special interest particularly these days. Very frequently of late there have been agitations for a Community Center and for many years the Andover Guild has been a Community Center in this town.
75 Years Ago—August 21, 1947
It has been announced by the state civil Service Commission that the three men, all veterans who took the civil service examination for appointment to the position of regular fireman passed the mental test. No official notice will be received however until these men have passed their physical exams. The three men are Edward Nolan, Francis Sparks, and John Murnane.
A man was picked up on Wednesday evening by officer O’Brien and held for grand jury for allegedly stealing a Pontiac sedan owned by the Bancroft meat company of Lawrence on August 10th.
A “Marketing with Marjorie” recipe column urges readers to try Cheese Tomato aspic by dissolving one tablespoon plain gelatin in 1/4 cup of cold water and dissolving in two cups of hot tomato juice. Then chill. Add one tablespoon minced onion, one tablespoon minced green pepper, one teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 teaspoon of salt, and one Cup of grated Mel-O-Bit American cheese. Pour into greased quart ring mold and chill till firm.
50 Years Ago—August 21, 1972
A photo caption reads “The Andover Grange building on Shawsheen Road is in the process of demolition. The over 50- year- old structure and property was recently acquired by the neighboring West Parish church. The Grange members will continue to meet at the church hall.
The Andover Community Theater will be opening its first full season of activities with a general meeting on Wednesday. ACT is a fledgling amateur theater group that sprung up last January in the hope of attracting both the experienced and inexperienced people of the community who are interested in community theater activities.
A group of Andover senior citizens boarded the “Flying Yankee” last Saturday for a trip to Portland, Maine, the first trip to that northern point by the once popular Boston and Maine train since 1964. Making the trip were Mrs. L Wilson, Mrs. M. Cole, Mrs. M. Oschmann, Mrs. E. Whitney, Mrs. I. Jowett, Mrs. H.L. Robinson, Mrs. E. Valentine, Mrs. F.C. Jacoby, Mrs. Bowden, and Mrs. S. Star.
25 Years Ago—August 28, 1997
Police have rubbed out an alleged three- person prostitution ring in Andover that used massage appointments as its cover story. Two women and a man were allegedly selling sex out of an apartment at Bullfinch Drive, say police. Unit officers ordered the operation out of Andover last Thursday. Police say the three attracted clientele to their Andover apartment through two advertisements in the Boston Phoenix classifieds section.
While some of us are still struggling to program our VCR’s, high tech businesses parks are springing up along route 495. The River Road area of Andover was zoned for industrial use 42 years ago and has since become a bustling village of such office parks and manufacturing plants. “I defy you to go out there and put your finger on anything that looks industrial”, says town planner Steven Colyer.
The Fire Department’s new hovercraft, which travels on pavement, water or thin ice with ease and comfort, should make river or pond rescue safer and easier. Now all the department has to do is create a place to put it in the water in Andover.