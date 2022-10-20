100 Years Ago—October 20, 1922
Headlines proclaim John Nelson Cole, 1863-1922, known and respected throughout the nation and Andover’s most prominent citizen, died after a short illness. Vice President of the United States Calvin Coolidge said, “My first acquaintance with John N. Cole was when he was Speaker of the House of Representatives. He was a wonderful presiding officer and a wise legislator. “
An alarm from Box 46 Thursday forenoon called out the whole of the apparatus for a light fire at the “America” house on Main Street owned by Phillips Academy. The fire was at the South corner of the house, but the damage was trifling. In it Reverend Samuel F. Smith wrote ”My Country Tis of Thee” when a student in the Andover Theological Seminary.
Walter Joyce, 19, employed in the kitchen of the Shawsheen Manor was instantly killed on last Saturday morning about 10:30 o’clock in front of the Shawsheen Market when a truck loaded with a crushed stone and driven by William Kinmond of 31 Trenton St. Lawrence, struck him knocking him down and the rear wheel passed over his head causing instant death.
75 Years Ago—October 16, 1947
The Townsmen asked residents what they thought of President Truman’s meatless Tuesdays and eggless Thursdays to sell the nation on a voluntary food saving program. Patrolman John Deyermond: “I’m sure it’s a good thing if the whole country will fall in line and carry this thing through; if other countries can do it why can’t we.” Francis T. Kelly popular clerk at the Rockport Market in Andover: “Funny you should ask that right now, a chap was just in here who owns a huge flock of laying hens, said he had already been out and told his hens not to lay on Thursday for a while.” Robert Leete, manager of the dining hall at Phillips Academy: “We are of course conforming with the appeal. We have appealed to the boys not to take more bread than they can eat, and also, to clean up what is on their plate.” and S.H. Brennan, Junior President of S.H. Brennan Inc., wholesale dealer in beef and provisions: “We in the food line are a bit wary anytime the government decides to do it their way After five years of rationing and price control we think our suspicions are justified.”
50 Years Ago—October 19, 1972
Industry utilities and apartment developments head the list of the towns taxpayers this year with Raytheon in West Andover maintaining the top position.
Saturday, Oct. 14, climaxed the week-long Shriver festivities in Andover and the surrounding communities. Of particular interest to the community was the car wash, held in the parking lot of the Andover Savings Bank and the toy/book sale which netted more than $600 for the McGovern campaign.
A photo caption reads, “Fashions were on view at the meeting and fashion show of the end of Andover/North Andover Newcomers club Tuesday at Valle’s. (Valle’s Steak House where The Chateau is now). Among the models were Pat Young, Gail Malden, Sue Tucker and Ginger O’Shea.
En route to long yardage during Saturday afternoon’s Andover High win over Chelmsford, a photo shows Ed Flannery and Scott Seero as he directs the Golden Warrior to a stunning win over Chelmsford.
25 Years Ago—October 23, 1997
The state Legislature may soon have to exercise its judgment regarding whether all women fitness clubs such as Andover’s popular Silverado Athletic Club, should be allowed to exist because of a court ruling forcing a woman- only Boston-based health club to open its doors to a man. An Athletic Club association has filed a bill to change the state law and allow single sex athletic facilities to continue.
The old bowling alley on Park Street fell this week to the Wrecking Ball after being abandoned for years. Town planner Steve Colyer says Paul St. Hilaire and Betty Maillet, trustees of the property owner Barnard Realty Trust, plan to construct about 12,000 square feet of retail space.
As selectman prepare for a recreation roadshow to push for more recreation facilities around town Selectman Brian Major says the first step in that journey could be building a skate park for inline skaters and skateboarders.