100 Years Ago—May 12, 1922
Edward Berry, tree warden has called a meeting to act on the petition of the Board of Public Works for the removal of the big elm tree in front of the town hall. The request is made by the Board in order to carry out improvements in connection with the reconstruction of Main Street.
The havoc that can be wrought with the modern highway when it becomes necessary to open up certain types of street surfaces is well illustrated by the condition of that section of Lowell Street that lies within the developing area of Shawsheen Village. Opening the road is involved to place under- ground all possible wires and connections to give service from public utilities to the people along Main Street. It is not difficult to see the wisdom of anticipating in every possible way the result of such openings before “permanent improvement” is undertaken.
75 Years Ago—May 8, 1947
Bus service for the western portion of Andover is requested in the petition presented to J. Everett Collins as Representative. The petition contains about 300 signatures of West Andover residents. Mr. Collins has taken the petition up with the selectman also. He is requesting to see what he can do with the Eastern Massachusetts Railway Board of Trustees.
The school committee took a step Tuesday night to close the North school. A perusal of volumes of the townsman of the past 50 years has shown where even at the beginning of the century there was some talk of closing the North school. The school has been closed within the past decade and then reopened by town meeting instruction.
Mrs. Douglas Dunbar was elected president of the Andover League of Women Voters at the annual meeting held Tuesday afternoon at the home of Mrs. D.K. Webster on Sunset Rock Road.
50 Years Ago—May 11, 1972
Over 140 town employees were honored this past week during the annual Founder’s Day ceremonies held at Andover High School. The employees were honored with pins for years of service as well as to officials who have served on town boards and committees.
Dorothy Partridge will retire from the Andover public school system in June after a remarkable career in professional and civic service to education. The record of Mrs. Walter Partridge’s service in public school education in this community goes back to the 1930s.
A YMCA lifesaving course will be conducted by the Andover Y in the Phillips Academy pool beginning Wednesday May 17th. registration is required at 10 Brook Street. Any questions may be addressed to Richard Cate or Elaine Kent.
25 Years Ago—May 15, 1997
Barely a year after Andover residents approved $2.43 million extra to finish the end of a high school construction projects town officials are saying they’ll need another $636,800 to complete the job.
Selectman Brian Major used his trademark word “awesome” when modeling what is not fashionable at the Senior Center Fashion Show’s “Step into Spring” held Monday at the Ramada Hotel Rolling Green in Andover Monday.
Andover ABC (A Better Chance), the oldest public school ABC program in the country will celebrate its 30th anniversary Memorial Day weekend, May 24th to 26th.