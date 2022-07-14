100 Years Ago—July 14, 1922
Flying through the air like a comet, the rear wheel of a Packard touring car left the machine as it was proceeding down Main Street just above the rubber shop yesterday morning ending its career on the high banking by the Barnard Place. The car was brought to a standstill and repairs were soon made.
The culvert on Central Street where Rogers Brook flows under the road caved in Wednesday morning. The Board of Public Works was notified by telephone and proper guards arranged about the hole until repairs can be completed.
There is not the least doubt but that business is being seriously interfered with so far as the retail stores on Main Street are concerned. The Buchanan garage must be suffering materially, the soda fountains are not having their customary summer appeal, and a lot of things are going awry, but is this more than one can expect when such a stupendous task is undertaken as that which the town is carrying on at the present time (task of reconstructing Main Street).
The Ballardvale Village Improvement Society Children’s Auxiliary will hold their annual picnic at the Shawsheen River Grove next Wednesday.
75 Years Ago—July 10, 1947
Pomp’s pond is having a series of firsts this year and an important one is the extension of the transportation system contributed by the Cross Coal Company to Ballardvale. The truck will pick up passengers daily at 1:15 at Wilson’s filling station and will return them to the same place at 4:15 leaving the pond about four o’clock.
As a result of the affirmative vote taken at a special town meeting in June the town-owned property at the junction of High Street and Burnham Road will be sold to veterans at a nominal fee and although the surveying of the plot has not yet been completed it is expected that there will be approximately 10 house lots available. The Shaw property, which for several years has brought in no revenue to the town and has until recently been used as headquarters for the Andover Red Cross chapter will also be made available for three veterans and their families at a rental to be decided upon. Quonset huts were considered and thoroughly investigated, and it was learned that the cost of completing this type of temporary housing was out of line in comparison to the same costs placed in permanent buildings.
50 Years Ago—July 13, 1972
A photo caption reads work on the water treatment plant at Haggett’s pond is progressing somewhat. Some of the exterior walls are now making the ultimate building more apparent. Local officials including the Finance Committee have been reviewing the progress of the plant construction in recent weeks.
John Kerry, Fifth Democratic candidate for Congress attended a coffee recently held on his behalf by Dr. and Mrs. Leon Somers. Kerry, the highly decorated Vietnam veteran was genuinely pleased with the evenings activities and praised the Somer’s diligent efforts to make the evening a success.
Andover’s 1972 tax rate established Tuesday at $50 per thousand is up $4 about what the selectman and town manager estimated at town meeting time.
25 Years Ago—July 17, 1997
For the third straight year there’s a threat that Andover High School may not be ready to open on time in September. The only difference this year said Superintendent of Schools Dick Neal, is that the threat is greater than ever. In addition to missing fire alarm systems, Mr. Neal said he was also concerned about the lack of work on stairs that are to be removed to make room for an expanded cafeteria, the courtyard outside the cafeteria, the mockup classroom, and the language lab.
Kenneth R. Seifert of 9 Ivy Lane was appointed acting Superintendent of the embattled Lawrence school system Monday night. Dr. Seifert was Superintendent of the Andover schools from 1969 to 1990.
Andover resident doctor Howard Koh was named commissioner of the state Department of Public Health and is the only quadruple certified doctor in the State for dermatology, hematology, medical oncology, and internal medicine.