100 years Ago—November 17, 1922
Preparedness by training the children of those who died in the World War to have sound bodies and at least a rudimentary knowledge of military science was the slogan of Colonel George Williams who spoke at the union meeting held on Sunday evening in the Town hall under the auspices of the American Legion.
After a two hours’ discussion seasoned with some humor and considerable acrimony, voters of Andover decided to accept the acre plot of land in Shawsheen village owned by the American Woolen Company for a school site, and a vote of thanks will be tended to the donor. There was no discussion evoked by Article 4 asking that the name of Warwick St. be changed to William St.
The Andover Fish and Game club has arranged for a big shoot on Thanksgiving Day at their traps on Brothers’ Field beginning at 9:00 AM. A record crowd is expected, there will be 10 prizes.
75 Years Ago—November 13, 1947
The Townsman asked residents what they thought the chances are for World Peace in view of Russia’s present attitude. Moscow last week celebrated the thirtieth birthday of the Russian Revolution and while crack Soviet army troops marched through Red Square, thousands of civilians also marched, carrying placards denouncing the United States.
Dirk Van der Stucken, head of the German department at Phillips Academy said “The Russian people have nothing to say about it, are neither consulted nor allowed to have a private opinion. We are dealing solely and exclusively with the Soviet government an all powerful and irresponsible agency which moves in its own mysterious way. This government is a self-perpetuating oligarchy concentrated completely on its own power and its duration… this government uses Communism, in reality long -abandoned as a working force in Russia, as a means of creating chaos in other countries.”
50 Years Ago—November 16, 1972
Twice within 10 days vandals have shattered the living room picture window of Gerald Silverman, High School Assistant Principal, and chief disciplinary officer. A heavy boulder almost a foot in diameter was thrown, evidently from close range, through the living room window shortly after midnight Friday. Another large rock was hurled against the side door facing the street, smashing in the screen.
It seems a little late to start protesting the development of plans for renovation of the Shawsheen and Doherty schools as recently reviewed by the School Committee. The plans as they now stand are beyond the original estimate by about $200,000. The time for debate it would appear has passed since the need to provide adequate modern educational space is now the program needs to be expedited rather than hindered at this point.
A photo shows Mrs. Willard H. Currier, Mrs. William G. Kurth, and Mrs. Richard P. McCoy preparing for the annual Camelia Ball, sponsored by the Lawrence General Hospital Aid Association. The group met at the home of Mrs. Kurth to make decorations for the ball scheduled for December 1 at the Andover Country Club.
25 Years Ago—November 20, 1997
There is no doubt in the minds of several hundred local residents about where Andover’s next police chief should come from: Andover only. A group led by Bernice “Bunny” Downs, wife of former Fire Chief and current Selectman William T. Downs, presented the Board of Selectman with the petition Monday night signed by more than 300 residents, demanding that local officials not even consider candidates from outside the local department to replace Chief James Johnson when he retires in March 1998.
John Travolta is getting a lot of local press lately because he’s in Boston making a movie based on the best- selling book “A Civil Action”, in which he plays attorney Jan Schlichtmann, but the real Jan Schlichtmann is right here in Andover. Schlichtman , who has a law practice with Thomas Kiley on North Main Street, says he’s thrilled the red -hot actor from Pulp Fiction is tackling the nonfiction film based on Schlichtman’s life.