100 Years Ago-September 8, 1922 Saturday afternoon James Bonner, Mrs. Bonner, and son had a miraculous escape from injury when their auto collided with one of the People’s Ice Companies wagons at the corner of Park and Main streets. Mr. Bonner was driving from Park to Main and did not see the ice team until he had rounded the corner at Crowley’s drug store. (Kokee flowers site). He tried to avoid hitting the horses and drove his machine over into the part of the road under construction. The pole of the ice wagon smashed through the front of the car crumpling up the headlight and mudguard on the right side and crashing through the windshield. All of the occupants escaped uninjured.
Work is progressing as usual on Main Street this morning after a few hours delay, yesterday caused by a strike of the laborers for higher wages. A demand made Wednesday night for a raise from $0.50 an hour to 55 cents was granted.
The soda clerks of the Balmoral spa will hold an outing on Sunday October 5th at Pomp’s Pond. There will be races and sports of all kinds, tickets may be purchased at the Balmoral Spa.
75 Years Ago—September 4, 1947 A complaint was received by the Police Department on August 30th from Miss Underhill that someone has been prowling around the Historical House at night. (Center for History and Culture). The sign in front of the house had been taken down. Police are now on the watch.
On August 31st Charles Simpson reported the loss of a small Black Horse.
The Sacred Heart Boarding School for Boys is now open for the fall term with a full enrollment of 250 boys all of which are borders. (Balmoral condos)
More than a million bees were hard at work in the Topsfield fair’s largest apiarian department this year. A unique display of novelty items created from beeswax and an exhibit of bees with queen attracted special attention. It won a blue ribbon for Clarence P. May of Main Street.
50 Years Ago—September 7, 1972 A photo caption reads “A huge tree was downed by the side-swiping effects of Carrie in this area Sunday. The tree snapped off at its base by the high winds and lay across the road on Haverhill Street near Sacred Heart (School). Traffic was re- routed for about an hour until emergency public works crews could clear the damage.”
Teachers at West Junior High school Bonnie Ebersole and Carole Moore, examine programs with principal William E. Hart who returned this year after sabbatical leave to study the middle school program in England last year.
A permit for an office and warehouse in the Lowell Junction industrial area topped new construction permits issued during August by building inspector Arthur Pittman. American home products was issued a permit for $334,000 for its building on Connector road.
The Andover Junior Football League is getting ready to launch its 13th season of competition for boys ages 10 to 13. The teams will be Ballardvale Browns coached by Bill Doherty, West Andover Chargers coached by Mike Snoonian, Central Colts coached by Ed Seero, Bancroft Dolphins coached by Dave Bennett, Indian Ridge Vikings coach not named at press time, and coach Bill Walsh Shawsheen Patriots. The patriots are defending champions.
25 Years ago—September 11, 1997 Finishing the Andover High School construction project by March of 1998 was ranked as this year’s top priority by town leaders at a goal setting workshop September 2. Other goals, were to develop a comprehensive plan for the town’s major construction projects, to maintain a reasonable tax rate while continuing sewer, water, street and sidewalk infrastructure, development to create a comprehensive program for recreation facilities including open space areas, to improve the central business district by addressing downtown development on North Main Street and downtown parking issues, to come up with a plan for youth facilities in town, communication with neighborhood and business groups, and improve recognition of and communication with the towns volunteer groups.