Dear Doctor, We are wondering about how best to help our third grade daughter learn to read.
She has struggled with reading, writing, and spelling since she started school. She is normal in all other ways. She is very bright and loves to learn. She seems to have trouble in language production. We want to help. The school has a plan in place and pulls her out for a group reading program.
Is there more we can do?
— Worried
Dear Worried, Your daughter must have been tested, and, even though you did not use the word, has been diagnosed as dyslexic.
Reading is a code. The letters and clusters of signs and sounds become automatic for most. One does not think about the task of reading. It is a decoding skill from early in life. It involves vision and sound in particular. They are integrated in the brain with emotion and understanding of content. For someone who has trouble with decoding words the task is unpleasant and consumes a great deal of energy.
I have a long standing bias for a particular reading method. It is the Orton Gillingham method. The method is at least 80 years old. It was devised and developed by Samuel Orton, a neuropsychiatrist, and Anna Gilligham, a teacher and psychologist. They conceived the “novel” idea that using brain function was essential in teaching reading. The method involves systematic processes using vision, phonics, and various integrative strategies. It is rigorous and programmed.
It also, most of the time, tends to work.
Private tutoring is best if you are able to do it.
