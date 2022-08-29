Editor, Townsman;
Trump appears to be thriving in this controversy and chaos. To his base, he is emerging even more as a martyr, a victim of government overreach and persecution, a near divine messiah figure. He has co-opted the Republican Party into becoming unanimously the party of the Big Lie: Membership is easy, you don’t have to believe it, you just have to say it.
A whole ‘alternate reality’ untethered from truth, law, and a danger to democracy now festers in vast segments of our greater population and government. Conspiracy theories replace facts, white nationalism and extremism vie to expel multiculturalism from our socio-demographic profile. Election deniers, QAnons, Oath Keepers, and Proud Boys are infiltrating positions of authority nationwide. Authoritarianism is staring down democracy, ready to destroy its constitutional framework, trampling anyone who dares challenge its insidious onslaught.
Cheney won her seat in 2020 by a landslide margin. In the primary, she lost by 37% to a Trump-endorsed election denier. The MAGA-laced Kool-Aid has ‘realigned’ the people of Wyoming and many near and far. And within all this chicanery, the Biden administration is accomplishing historic legislative gains impacting climate change, green energy, lower drug prices, infrastructure, gun control, chip manufacture, veteran benefits, etc. Nevertheless, Trump dominates our news cycles with his criminal and civil suits, attacks on those investigating him, his unrepentant stoking of violence, and his presumptive candidacy in 2024 for the presidency. And so, we approach the most consequential elections in our history.
William Kolbe
Andover