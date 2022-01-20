Dear Doctor,
We have two sons.
One is four years old. The other is his imaginary friend.
He has named him, of all things, Horatio. It was a name suggested to him by his father, and it has stuck. Right now it is funny, but do these things last?
Is he normal for having this “friend”?
Real Ma Dear Real,
No, he is not normal. He is above average in choice of names and imagination.
Not many children have imaginary “friends,” but the ones that do are usually special, love games, and are very clever in story telling and weaving some tales.
In my experience children have never been disposed to mental illness or other worries parents have.
My advice would be to live with Horatio and neither discourage or encourage the myth. Reinforcement should be neutral.
Chances are he is creating his own social network. Therein lies the eventual demise of the imaginary friend. As he makes buddies, they will tease him about Horatio, and he will likely disappear. Your pediatrician will probably give the same advice and observation.
Many of my patients have told me of having imaginary friends as children, and they have been well within normal as to dealing with reality.
Obviously, though, if you are setting a plate for Horatio when your son is twenty there may be a problem!
