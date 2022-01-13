Dear Doctor,
I want to ask if worrying can be helped. I worry about many things, and I come from a family of worriers. Looking for a few tips to help. No therapist yet.
Worried
Dear Worried,
Most people worry to a varying degree. As the extent and obsessive degree of worry increases, it gets a clinical name. Usually it is labeled “generalized anxiety disorder.” The worrying becomes crippling and interferes with life. You are entitled to diagnose yourself.
As to tips I suggest cognitive strategies. The brain does three things. It thinks, behaves, and feels. We call it affect, behavior, and cognition. Neurologically the brain worries cortically (in higher thinking areas) and in many other loci. So why not attack worry in all three functions.
Do stuff. This means altering behavior. Self-distraction means do something differently. Exercise helps, especially if it is mindful of surroundings. Think a bit about what you can do behaviorally to decrease worry.
Think stuff. Your mind is in constant narrative. How might you change it? Try to find the heart of the worry. What are its triggers in your thinking. You get the idea.
Feel stuff. Learn to interrupt the feeling. Relaxation exercises are terrific. Meditation and mindfulness are great. Total relaxation inhibits the bodily feeling of worry.
These are by no means complete. An active therapist might help. We can change, but it does take work and attention. Good luck!
