Dear Doctor,
Our son just returned from college. He is bright, hard working, and did very well. He sat us down and told us he feels he would like to change his gender. We were stunned but told him we would be there for him whatever he decided. We do not know what to do next. He is visiting a clinic, but we would like to be involved so we can understand. We don’t know this clinic. Are there some steps we can take to help him sort this out?
— Confused
Dear confused,
You have taken the first step. You listened. You did not “lose it.” You are there for them.
The next step is to help your child, as you put it, “sort this out.” That calls for some adroit professional help. I suggest you speak with your child’s doctor to get some referral advice. You also might give your medical insurance a call to ask who specializes in gender issues. You are not alone in this, and they usually have people to whom they can refer or suggest for you.
Psychiatry, as usual, has a diagnosis. They call it “body dysphoria” which translates into being unhappy with one’s gender. As part of any process a qualified therapist will need to submit a letter diagnosing this condition.
There will be a series of treatments to complete the process of gender change.
When I began practice, this was very rare. In recent years, probably more the last three decades, it has become more common. One could debate the social versus the physical factors.
Love is love, and you have begun to help your child. Be there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.