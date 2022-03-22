Editor, Townsman,
During public comment at the Andover Select Board meeting Monday, I spoke about the need for open and transparent government.
After the town publically released the Nixon Peabody Report alleging financial improprieties at the Andover Youth Foundation, a local charity, I made a public records request for the instructions given to Nixon Peabody for this work. The town denied this request by asserting attorney-client privilege to hide those documents, despite the fact that they made the report itself public.
If the final report can be published, what makes the instructions used to generate it such a secret?
Also secret are any of the draft or internal versions of the report. This inconsistency makes no sense, unless A) the scope of original instructions to Nixon Peabody were far different than the final report implied, or B) the instructions given to Nixon Peabody are embarrassing to some in Town government, or C) both A and B.
According to the Select Board the Nixon Peabody report is tied to the defamation lawsuit against the town filed by William Fahey, which makes publishing it prior to the court date for the lawsuit a bewildering decision.
Bill Belichick doesn’t publish his game plan prior to a football game. This only makes sense if the town strategy is not to go court, and coincidentally the Select Board went into executive session Monday night to discuss ‘strategy’ for the lawsuit. The attempt to hide the paper trail of how the town got here highlights the need for increased transparency in town business. A more open and transparent town government wouldn’t need so many hired lawyers, so many secret ‘investigations’ and ‘reports’, so many non-disclosure agreements, so many no-bid contracts.
As residents of Andover, please consider what you can do to support local government transparency when you vote in upcoming elections and Town Meetings.
Steve Walther,
Andover, Ma.