To the editor, Townsman;
Having been born and raised in Andover, my wife and I along with our extended family have always considered Andover our hometown. You can still find the family name from memorials in the “Park” to “Deyermond Field”. Many of the family continue to participate in Town events. My military career has taught me the importance of symbolism and tradition in remembering our history and those who went before us and the contributions they made. The town seal falls in to this category.
I was surprised to learn the Town now considers the seal outdated and has formed a “committee” which is planning to redesign the seal apparently to be more diverse and inclusive. I see no rationale as to why this is needed nor what is wrong with this long standing historical image. I can only conclude that having a Native American depicted on the seal is the problem. Hopefully, the committee will prove me wrong.
Native Americans have made significant contributions to the town and its citizens. They fought side by side with us in the French and Indian Wars at Bunker Hill and throughout the revolution and our Civil War. The Native American therefore holds a place of honor on the seal, as he should. To air brush him out and to eliminate this historic symbolism does a disservice to their memory, their contributions and to the entire Native American community and we lose a vital piece of our history.
Andover is not a sports team and does not have a mascot. It does have a rich and proud history. The town seal represents that history and should be viewed therefore with great pride and respect. Hopefully, the town leadership and the majority of its citizens will agree that the seal should remain in its current form as something to be proud of representing the towns over 375 year history.
John Deyermond
Major General
United States Army (RET)
Pelham, NH
