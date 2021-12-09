Editor, Townsman:
The Andover Youth Foundation shares the community’s disappointment that there will not be a tree lot this year. The Town fired or has accepted the resignations of the persons who actually ran the tree lot for many years. The Town has not proposed partnering with the Foundation in any fundraising activity for AYS but emailed the Foundation in late September asking if it planned to do the tree lot this year. On October 5th, the Foundation sent the Town this response:
“Considering the present situation, the Andover Youth Foundation cannot sponsor the tree lot this year. For the past 17 years, the Foundation has sponsored and financially supported the tree lot. The “Lot of Trees,” however, was always ably handled by now-former staff members of Andover Youth Services. Those former staff members devoted countless hours of their own time, running the tree lot on a volunteer basis in addition to working their full-time jobs. From beginning to end, these former staff members planned the logistics, worked with merchants to secure inventory, took a small group of young people to Canada to pick out trees, organized a volunteer team to keep the lot running 7 days a week, and took charge of the management of the tree lot. They also involved the youth in the tree lot experience, modeling the concept of giving back to the community. The young people responded in large numbers, spending productive time at the lot and learning from the former staff members’ selfless example. This is how the tree lot ran successfully for the past 17 years, becoming a special place where those who visited found good cheer, love, and kindness. The Foundation understands that certain tree lot equipment owned by the Foundation is currently stored at the skatepark. The Foundation hereby donates that equipment to AYS/Town of Andover.”
We seek to clarify things for the community. AYF will always cherish the value the tree lot contributed to Andover during the holiday season. We would also like to thank the former staff of AYS for their dedication and tireless passion for supporting the youth.
— Diane Costagliola,
Andover Youth Foundation
