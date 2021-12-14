Editor, Townsman:
Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act directed to improving pedestrian and bicycle safety in Andover deserve applause not “jeers”. The proposed funding would enhance community safety by improving the dangerous crossing of Andover Street in Ballardvale in the area of the popular playground and near the new fire station.
COVID life styles have made close-to-home recreation an essential part of the the communities health network. Parks and playgrounds deserve support and providing safe road crossings for bicycles and pedestrians is essential. Andover is grateful that Representative Tram Nguyen is looking after its safety and helped to secure these funds. Young families, especially children, and all those needing help crossing this busy intersection will benefit from this funding. If it prevents a single injury and accident it is money well spent.
Steve Golden,
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.