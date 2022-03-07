Editor, Townsman:
It is a fact that Bill Fahey, Glenn Wilson, Neal Callahan, Tony Lombardi, and Jaclyn Stackhouse provided sanctuary, a safe haven, for hundreds of Andover youngsters since the program started in 1995.
It has been my personal experience that these AYS staff members were always respectful, honest, decent people who were beloved by the children they served. Whenever I walked into the AYS facility I could always see and feel great energy and positivity. Recently when I have thought about Bill and his staff I am reminded of one of my favorite quotes,”If you love your job you’ll never work a day in your life.”
On 1/27/22 The Townsman ran an article detailing the accusations Mr. Fahey is facing. While the article was relatively balanced, that edition of The Townsman also mentioned Mr. Fahey in a section entitled “Cheers and Jeers for Recent Newsmakers’. Mr. Fahey received “jeers” “for abusing his position by brokering a deal to give himself and others regular bonuses of thousands of dollars garnered by large donations made by the Hurston Family Foundation”.
Although the ‘Cheers and Jeers’ section appears on the opinion page, it ignores the facts put forth in the previous article and undercuts the due process that Bill Fahey, like anybody, deserves.
In today’s social and political climate it’s easy for news outlets along with the general public to pile on a public figure who is in crisis, regardless of the details. Today balanced, fair, and detail-oriented discourse is what everybody needs and deserves, and I hope The Townsman will strive to deliver just that, instead of inflammatory editorial content that crudely capitalizes on a sensitive public matter.
I am a retired Andover teacher who worked in this town for over twenty years. My experience of Bill Fahey and the AYS staff was that they deeply cared and worked hard for the kids of Andover. They deserve to have every aspect of their story examined from a fair and impartial perspective, and I hope in the future The Andover Townsman will contribute appropriately to this process.
Thank you,
Dolores Dunning,
Andover, Ma.
