Editor, Townsman;
You know that there is something profoundly wrong with the tenor of town governance when sitting members of the Andover School Committee are using their official positions to swing an election toward their favored candidates. That is exactly what is happening.
At least two current School Committee members appear to be leading a coordinated effort to smear a candidate for that position, not because of the candidate’s views on any issue, but simply because she is not one of the handpicked contenders that the establishment has decided should be elected.
The candidate who is being victimized is Erin Cash. She is a new voice who has been gaining traction, and that is why the daggers have come out.
I have watched the current School Committee these past few years and have found their secrecy and subterfuge disgusting. It demeans us as a town, and it undermines faith in democratic governance.
We need forward-thinking, thoughtful and independent voices on the School Committee to bring the breath of sunshine to this stealthy group.
I am proud that Erin is maintaining her focus on her positive, inclusive message that respects individuals of every race, gender, background and identity. She is a truly engaging and well-spoken educator with rich and broad experience and qualifications.
She knows that diversity and inclusion make us stronger as a community and that we are better when we try to raise others up, not try to take them down.
Voting for Erin is essential for transparency in government. Let the sun shine. Erin Cash has my vote!
Sefany Stellakis,
Andover, Ma.
