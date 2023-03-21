To the editor,
Kevin Coffey, a twenty-seven-year Andover resident, is running for Select Board in our March 28 election.
Kevin is concerned that the rate of increases in Town spending and property taxes are unsustainable and that far too few questions are being asked about the priority and effectiveness of the investments we are making. He believes that we should have clear goals and measures, better plans for maintenance and replacement of assets without need of special additional taxes or debt, and far more understandable and interactive communications with residents. He wants to rebuild confidence and trust with genuine listening, clear information, full disclosure, candor and honesty and squeaky-clean ethics, and prefers to be cautious with public spending and very respectful of individual choices.
After receiving Mechanical Engineering and Business Management degrees from MIT in 1984, Kevin led several international technology businesses and now works as a semi-retired independent consultant and investor supporting other business leaders. He is a strong communicator and team builder, does his homework, is very engaged and attentive, and asks lots of probing questions to fully understand all sides of issues.
Kevin has never been a politician and does not intend to make politics a second career, but wants to bring perspective, problem-solving abilities, work ethic, and people focus to the Select Board to improve Andover.
When asked about the Andover High School project, Kevin said, “While investment in effective education of our next generations is critically important to me and is surely a defining part of Andover, the school building committee has not disclosed any cost estimate for the project and has not shown linkages between priorities in the proposed building and key elements of the education plan required to improve the education of our students. We undoubtedly need to make a significant investment in the high school sometime soon to overcome real deficiencies there, but without more candid discussion, I cannot say now that the current proposals would improve educational outcomes and would thus be a good investment of taxpayer money.”
I am voting for Kevin Coffey for Select Board. I urge you to do the same.
Paul MacKay,
Andover, Mass.