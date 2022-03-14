Editor, Townsman;
I am delighted to write this letter supporting Emily DiCesaro for the Andover School Committee. I have witnessed Emily’s dedication to improving the town school system since I moved to Andover in 2018, and I have developed a deep respect for her work as a member of our school community and as a human being.
Emily’s passion for education is evident. She’s spent hours volunteering on behalf of the Bancroft Elementary School PTO, and she will bring the same enthusiasm and dedication to the Andover School Committee. One reason I support Emily is that she never stopped thinking about how to help our community during the pandemic: organizing food drives with elementary students, supporting teachers in many ways, especially the fantastic video for the fifth-grade teacher recovering from cancer, and I can continue with multiple examples of Emily’s commitment to helping others.
Emily is aware and conscientious about diversity. She has been helping coordinate events for the school community to introduce students to different cultures. She has been a member of the town’s Racial Climate and Reporting Working Group. I feel represented in Emily’s work.
Emily is the best candidate for this work! She is a gifted person full of humor, kindness, and commitment. I am convinced she will excel at the Andover School Committee.
Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.
Kind regards,
Anny Guerra
Andover
