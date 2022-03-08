Dear Editor,
I am writing in support of Emily DiCesaro for Andover School Committee. I met Emily as my son’s friendship grew with her young son. The rest of both families became close friends, where I have witnessed how Emily appreciates and nurtures diversity, and how deeply and genuinely she cares about wellbeing and enrichment of our children. She does not talk superficially. She owns and lives her values of inclusiveness, which is reflected and embedded clearly into her own children. She understands the challenges that today’s children, parents, and schools are facing, and what needs to be done.
In addition to being a successful business woman, Emily has been an active volunteer for the Bancroft Elementary PTO, a participant in Andover’s Racial Climate and Reporting Working Group, and a member of the Andover youth Center Steering Committee.
Emily is a visionary leader and an action taker. I am confident that her commitment to the committee will make a positive impact on the entire community.
Please remember to vote for Emily on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Sincerely,
Teruyo Shimazu,
Andover, Ma.
